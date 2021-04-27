Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Collaborates With Hermès On Creating A Bespoke Phantom Oribe

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars collaborated with Hermès to create a bespoke Phantom Oribe for Japanese entrepreneur, art collector, and supercar enthusiast, Yusaku Maezawa. The client’s vision of the car was described as a “land jet” as he wanted something as luxurious and complementary to his recently commissioned private aircraft. For this one-of-a-kind project, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars enlisted the help of French luxury goods company, Hermès.

“This magnificent expression of our pinnacle product represents a landmark for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, bringing together two houses with more than three centuries’ combined experience and heritage. It is the result of a deep, genuine collaboration between the Houses of Rolls-Royce and Hermès, in which designers, materials specialists, and skilled craftspeople worked side by side to create a truly one-of-a-kind Phantom. It has been an extraordinary privilege to unite on such a creatively challenging, technically demanding commission and bring our client’s remarkable vision so beautifully to life,” says Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The bespoke Phantom Oribe has a handcrafted interior and exterior by specialists from both Rolls-Royce and Hermès, using materials, techniques, and know-how from both houses. The exterior is a two-tone MZ Oribe Green and cream that was inspired by the client’s world-class collection of ancient Japanese ceramics. The interior features mostly Hermès Enea Green leather that flows around the upper instrument panel, interior pillars, and parcel shelf. For Phantom’s Gallery, a feature unique to Rolls-Royce, that runs the length of the motor car’s fascia, Hermès commissioned an artwork based on a design by the celebrated French artist and illustrator Pierre Péron (1905–1988) who created many of the House’s iconic scarves.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

We are really delighted to see this bespoke car come to life after a remarkable journey of creation and craftsmanship conducted hand in hand with both of our houses. We are proud to have contributed to creating a unique and contemporary expression of our client’s vision, thanks to our spirit of innovation, the quality of our materials, and the know-how of our craftsmen, who have developed, amongst other things, unique stitching and upholstery techniques for the interior of the car and a hand painting technique for a bespoke gallery. It has been a real pleasure to work alongside the Rolls-Royce experts and to see how this car expresses all the values that Hermès cherishes every day,” says Axel de Beaufort, Design and Engineering Director, Hermès Bespoke Division.

Other unique features of this car include: a Champagne cooler, an embossed glove compartment lid with the signature Habillé par Hermès Paris, Open Pore Royal Walnut veneer applied to the doors, and Hermès ‘Toile H’ canvas on the door armrests, center, and rear consoles.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars