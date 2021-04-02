Nacho Figueras
Help Save The Earth With Brickell City Centre

News

Photo Credit: Silvia Ross

Celebrate Earth Day at Brickell City Centre all April long! BCC is hosting events from wellness classes to The Pop-Ins to art studios for the entire month in celebration of Mother Earth. The goal of these events is to bring awareness to climate change and sustainability while also supporting local Miami businesses. You can have fun with the entire family while simultaneously learning the importance of taking care of our home planet. The entire schedule of events can be viewed here, but check out a few highlighted ones below. 

Photo Credit: Brickell City Centre

MARCH 31 – MAY 2: THE POP-INS AT BCC: SUSTAINABLY CHIC  

Brickell City Centre will be featuring different businesses all month long! All businesses are local, sustainable and/or ethically sourced. These earth-friendly brands include Thrifts + Threads, Normou, Link’d and many more! 

The Pop-Ins take place Wednesday to Sunday from 2 pm to 8 pm. More information can be found on the BCC Instagram HERE.

 

MARCH 31 – MAY 2: CLOTHING DONATION DRIVE  

Also for the entire month of April, BCC will be hosting a clothing donation drive benefitting Dress for Success/Suited for Success and American Textile Recycling Services. Cleaning out your closet will not only keep your textile waste from ending up in landfills but can also support a good cause. Start your spring cleaning, and donate today! 

All donations can be dropped off on level 2 near the Garden Deck // Times: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.  

Photo Credit: Newlink Communications Group Inc.

EARTH DAY WEEKEND  

APRIL 22: Earth Day Yoga + Meditation with Alec Spivack

BCC’s wellness platform, Find Your Centre, is holding an Earth Day Yoga and meditation event. The class is meant to ground you and connect you with Mother Nature and what better way is there to spend Earth Day? 

Time: 8:00 a.m.  

Eventbrite page: HERE

Photo Credit: Brickell City Centre

APRIL 22 – APRIL 24: Planet Patrol “Artivism” Art Studio  

During the entire Earth Day Weekend, non-profit Planet Patrol will be hosting an “Artivism” Art Studio in collaboration with BCC’s family programming platform, Gather. This will be an interactive children’s art studio that educates the youth about environmental topics and climate change awareness. Using only recycled materials, the children will be able to create their own activist and “call to change” artwork that will be displayed throughout BCC.

There will be a maximum of 10 children at a time to ensure social distancing. 

Location: Level 3, near Pandora  

Days/Times: Thursday + Friday 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. // Saturday 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. 

Cost: Free 

Eventbrite page: HERE

Be sure to drop by Brickell City Centre during the month of April for fun, family-friendly events in celebration of Earth Day!

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

