Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Looking for a Covid-safe way to celebrate Easter weekend? Zuma Miami has just what you need!

Japanese restaurant, Zuma Miami, is offering picnic baskets for people to celebrate their Easter weekend. Easter Weekend is one typically marked with family and a large dinner, but in the midst of covid, a picnic basket offers a fun way to move the celebration safely outside.

Zuma has two options: a signature basket and a premium basket.

Photo Credit: Zuma Miami

The Signature Picnic Basket for 2 includes the chef’s signature Easter brunch picnic menu served with 375ml Veuve Clicquot ’yellow label’ and 300ml Zuma Junmai Ginjo sake, for $298.

Photo Credit: Zuma Miami

The Premium Picnic Basket for 2 includes the chef’s premium Easter brunch picnic menu served with 375ml Krug ’Grande Cuvee’ and 300 ml Dassai 23 sake, for $398.

The restaurant is also offering take-out and dine-in options for the entire weekend, with dine-in including an enhanced brunch offering and dessert platter with Zuma chocolate eggs and goodie bags.

View the Zuma Easter menus here.

To make a reservation, click here.

To order an Easter picnic basket email: reservations@zumarestaurant.us