Hyper Chain Founder Stelian Balta Talks About The DeFi’s Potential In The Near Future

Photo Credit: Stelian Balta

HyperChain Capital CEO says DeFi provides potential growth and investment opportunities for the digital assets management firm.

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, offers potential growth opportunities said the chief executive of digital assets management company HyperChain Capital.

HyperChain CEO Stelian Balta said in a press release DeFi “has a huge opportunity to grow” and that digital currencies and blockchains are something the company continues to look on with interest.

“I believe DeFi space has a huge opportunity to grow and one of the leaders in DeFi space, Kyber Network, just crossed $1 billion dollars in trading volume and project market cap is worth more than $300 million dollars, which I think is way undervalued. Also, we think the best platforms for creating blockchain games are platforms using EOSIO inspired technologies, such as Wax.io. Recently Wax added Topps virtual goods and Topps is the most prestigious producer of trading cards and collectibles in the world for MLB, Star Wars, WWE and Garbage Pail Kids. We are firm believers in the potential of DeFi ecosystem and blockchain games and the proof is our investments we did and we continue to do.”

Balta noted getting an “inflation hedge” like Bitcoin in a portfolio can mitigate risk especially as currencies are on the brink of negative rates. He added he is “bullish on the crypto market long term, especially in DeFi and that’s the reason why we are continuing to invest, to improve and build in the crypto ecosystem.”

Singapore-based HyperChain focuses on investments in blockchain-based projects and decentralized protocols. It invested more than $2 million in Fantom and is one of the biggest holders of Tezos tokens.

As previously reported by Cointelegraph, DeFi for Kyber has seen multiple projects in the past months, including privacy blockchain Incognito which released a privacy feature within the Kyber Network.