Give Back This Holiday Season With These Miami Venues

In light of the holiday season and the season of giving, many local South Florida venues are doing their part to offer special gifts, promotions or initiatives that will directly benefit those who need it most. Find information about two great specials below that are a fantastic way to embark on the season of giving:

SWIRE PROPERTIES LAUNCHES ‘HOME GROWN’

Photo Credit: Swire Properties Swire Properties Inc., one of South Florida’s leading international developers behind properties like Brickell City Centre and Brickell Key, has launched a new initiative, Home Grown. This platform was created to inspire a sustainable lifestyle and create community-focused to reach underserved neighborhoods, the homeless and youth. In light of Thanksgiving, Swire partnered with Chef Marcello Florio from the famed Casa Tua eatery to host a cooking class for children from The Lotus House in light of the holiday. Next up, they’ll be partnering with the Overtown Youth Center that will run from November 18 through December 20, supporting families in need that are enrolled in the Youth Center with one year of fully-paid Internet/WiFi service, to help encourage education and grant access for those in these underprivileged areas—helping close the digital divide. And following Christmas, Swire Properties will spearhead alongside Miami-Dade County’s Solid Waste Management to collect and recycle used Christmas trees.

BAL HARBOUR SHOPS + BIANCO GELATO VIRTUAL ‘ICE CREAM WE LOVE’ HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

Photo Credit: Bal Harbour Shops Bal Harbour Shops has teamed up with one of their tenants, Bianco Gelato, to create a virtual campaign that gives back to the Holtz Children’s Hospital Foundation called the ‘Ice Cream We Love Holiday Celebration.’ Gift with a purpose this season and send your loved ones this sweet treat, which includes a 6-pint variety pack from the ice cream spot featuring organic, non-GMO and kosher-certified gelato that comes in a special branded Bal Harbour Shops insulated tote bag with a facial covering. To support the Holtz Children’s Hospital, 40-percent of proceeds will go straight to the Foundation and its mission to enhance and expand pediatric specialty programs for the Hospital and throughout Jackson Health System. Orders must be placed between now and December 3rd, with delivery dates running between December 7th and December 21st. To order, please visit here.