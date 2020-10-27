Give The Gift Of Luxury With The Ikraa Caviar Gift Set

Photo Credit: Ikraa Caviar

The season of giving is upon us and there’s no better way to spoil your friends, family and loved ones than gifting them something indulgent. That’s where premium caviar brand Ikraa comes in. To provide the premium luxury experience that Ikraa is known and loved for, they’ve created two special gifting options: The Ikraa Caviar Picnic Pack and the Ikraa Luxury Caviar Gift Set.

The company, run by husband-and-wife duo Arty and Anna Dozorstev, was founded by Arty’s father 30 years ago, who was the biggest importer of caviar in the country. He is still considered to be the “godfather of caviar” today, as his son runs the second-generation Ikraa Caviar brand. Priding themselves on hand-picking the very best caviar in the world and serving top-quality products from Russia, China and Canada, Ikraa Caviar is a one-stop-shop for true luxury.

The caviar kits have become a hot commodity with the rise of people dining outside of restaurants over the past few months, and Ikraa Caviar has ensured that people have access to all of their indulgences—whether it be premium-grade caviar, white truffles, wine and more—with ease and access. The kits and gift sets are available with overnight delivery throughout the country and within the local New York and Hamptons area for same-day delivery. Those in the Hamptons are guaranteed delivery within four hours of ordering—straight to the home, never compromising freshness or quality.

As with all of our favorite luxury products, Ikraa offers bespoke services so customers are able to customize each kit or gift set to their liking. Caviar tins range from quarter-pound, half-pound, one pound, kilo, or the original 1.8 Kilo Original tin, catering to all different parties and sizes. The kits come with all of the essential accouterments for the caviar, including mother of pearl spoons, crème fraîche, blinis and French truffle butter. Customers are able to add-on specialty items like truffle and truffle shavers, as well as flowers, wine and other products to complete the set to meet each individual order’s needs.

Over the past few months, the brand has sent dozens upon dozens of orders out to the country’s elite, particularly within the New York/Hamptons area, including financiers, business moguls, celebrities and many others.

First-time customers can now take advantage of a special 20-percent off discount when putting through your first order. To browse offerings, pricing and gifting options, please visit Ikraa Caviar’s site https://ikraacaviar.com/ for more information.

