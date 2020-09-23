Vanessa Conlin Wine Access x Josh Hart
Host Your Company Party From Home With Chicago Steak Company

Haute Partners, News

Chicago Steak CompanyPhoto Credit: Chicago Steak Company

While we may not be able to see our colleagues face-to-face in the office these days, many of us have gotten creative with communicating from home via Zoom and other video communication technologies. This year, it is likely that in-person company gatherings and holiday parties will take place in this virtual or small-group format, and gourmet meat provider Chicago Steak Company is here to help enhance the experience with its at-home delivery services.

Whether you’re looking to host a company holiday party, birthday celebration or even virtual cooking session, Chicago Steak Company has a long-ranging variety of cuts of meat, fish, seasonings and more that ship straight to your home so that you never have to take a step out of the door.

Chicago Steak CompanyPhoto Credit: Chicago Steak Company

On its website, Chicago Steak Company has a special ‘corporate gifting’ section dedicated to making this process easy for you and your group, with prices ranging from under $75 to $400. Crowd-favorites include the ‘Filet Mignon & Strip Combo,’ which includes 4 (6oz) Premium Angus Beef Filet Mignons; 4 (12oz) Premium Angus Beef Boneless Strips; 1 (5oz) Chicago Steak Seasoning, of which the beef has been aged 4-6 weeks to enhance the flavor and tenderness. The package comes individually wrapped and vacuum-sealed in the emblematic Chicago Steak Company black and gold gift box. Another top choice for a larger group is the ‘Premium Angus Big Kahuna Assortment,’ which comes with 4 (10oz) Premium Angus Filet Mignons and 12 (4oz) Steak Burgers, graded in the top one-third USDA Choice or Higher. For a full list of all of the offerings, which range with various packages to choose from, please head to the Chicago Steak Company Corporate Gift Center.

Chicago Steak CompanyPhoto Credit: Chicago Steak Company

In honor of the gifting season, Chicago Steak Company is running a special promotion: GIFT2020 for FREE standard shipping + 1 bottle of signature seasoning on orders of $99+. Be sure to add the promo code during check out to receive this deal on the Chicago Steak Company Website.

 

