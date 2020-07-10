Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

As a prelude to the Men’s Spring-Summer 2021 show in Shanghai in August of this year, Louis Vuitton released an animated short film called “Zoooom with Friends” for the new Digital Paris Fashion Week. The “motley crew” of characters spend five days in Paris for fashion week, before setting sail down the River Seine in a barge, with their LV trunks in tow. Also shown in the Virgil Abloh-directed short film are the LV Équipe—Team Louis Vuitton—movers, packing up shipping containers that are loaded onto the barge as well, presumably housing the Spring-Summer 2021 collection, which will make its way across the globe, stopping in destinations like Tokyo and of course, Shanghai. The collection itself—called “Message in a Bottle”—addresses two important issues that the world faces today: inclusivity and sustainability. Each of the animated characters in the film is entirely unique and different from the next, which “represent[s] the fundamental belief in inclusivity embedded within the Louis Vuitton Men’s collections;” and regarding the latter, “the collection additionally proposes a multi-faceted upcycling initiative across [Virgil Abloh’s] platforms.”

