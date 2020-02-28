Photo Credit: BFA

As the who’s who of the global fashion world continues to come together in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week, not to be forgotten is the United States’ Virgil Abloh with his wildly successful Off-White. To celebrate his latest accessories collection, Abloh hosted a slew of celebrity guests at famed Parisian restaurant Frenchie, including sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Amina Muaddi and more. He also has a temporary pop-up boutique for jewelry and eyewear that is currently open in Paris, open only until March 3rd, located at 229 Rue Saint Honore. Scroll to see some highlights from the event.

