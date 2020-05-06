Eat Like A Billionaire At Home With Silver Spoon Box

Photo Credit: Haute Living

Just because we can’t go out to eat doesn’t mean that we need to leave our indulgences unsatisfied. As more and more home meal delivery services have launched during this time of shelter in place, we’ve seen an increase in people putting their home cooking skills to the test. And if you’re going to do it, you may as well go all out with the very best. That’s where Silver Spoon Box enters—a recently-launched, gourmet, at-home delivery service, bringing the finest delicacies in the world right to your own kitchen.

Think about every splurge-worthy ingredient you could ever desire, and have it presented neatly, wrapped in a box, ready for you to cook and enjoy. Options range from starter boxes that include “Fillet, Foie and Chill,” including Aussie Wagyu NY Strip, Filet Mignon, Foie Gras Medallion, Microgreens and Truffle butter for $249, to the King of all boxes—the “Wagyu Tasting, King Crab & Caviar Journey” including Japanese A5 Wagyu Tenderloin; Australian Wagyu Tomahawk; American Wagyu Filet Mignon Center Cut; Foie Gras Slice; Truffle Butter; King Crab Legs, Extra Extra Large; Petrossian Caviar Reserve Ossetra, Petrossian Caviar Imperial Ossetra and Petrossian Caviar Royal Ossetra; Blinis & crème Fraîche; Microgreens and edible flower; and Edible Gold Sheets to wrap the meat for $2,499. Plus, there are plenty of other must-try options in between.

The Silver Spoon Box takes you on a wildly decadent culinary journey, transporting you across the globe with tastes of Japan, Australia and the U.S., delighting in dishes from both the land and sea that will make you feel as if you are dining like true royalty.

Created by the Founder & CEO of Shoreside Support, Tommy Baldwin III, the team that has so long supplied royalty, billionaires and celebrities, is now going a step further and using their expertise at providing the most luxurious lifestyle access to bring you the exquisite culinary experience at home. They’ve tapped into trendy food like 23-karat gold, exclusive ingredients like the finest caviar in the world and melt-in-your-mouth wagyu, and utilized their prestigious yacht chef to provide recipes for their customers.

