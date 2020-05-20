Photo Credit: Mark Squires

Throughout the past few weeks, we’ve all been sitting at home, dreaming of the days where we can chow down on Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna and Black Miso Cod at our city’s beloved hot spot, Nobu. Although we may not be able to physically be there and take in the unparalleled atmosphere that embodies a Nobu establishment, we can still get a taste of the famed chef’s signature dishes. Here, our haute cover star and globally-renowned chef, restaurateur and hotelier, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa is kind enough to share two of his favorite Nobu recipes for our haute readers to try at home. We’ll be putting our culinary skills to the test, and channeling our inner-Nobu’s until our favorite destination is once again back open. Find them below:

Baby Spinach Salad with Miso and Grilled Shrimp

Photo Credit: Henry Hargreaves

Serving size: 2 people

INGREDIENTS

10 Shrimp

Salt

Pepper

2/3 cup sliced leeks

Vegetable oil for frying

8-10 ounces of baby spinach

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon yuzu juice

6 pinches freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons Dried Red Miso

FOR THE DRY MISO:

Makes about ½ cup

Using a palette knife or spatula, spread 2/3 cup (180g) miso (any type of cooking miso such as red, white and yellow works well), as thinly as possible on a nonstick baking mat. Place in a warm area to dry out naturally, for 1-2 days. Alternatively, dry in a 230F (110c) oven for 1-2 hours, being careful not to allow the miso to darken. Crumble evenly. Keep in an air-tight container.

METHOD

Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Grill both sides until medium rare and set aside.

Deep-fry the leeks at 320F (160c) until crisp. Set aside.

Dress the spinach leaves with the olive oil, truffle oil, yuzu juice, ground pepper, and Parmesan cheese. Mix in the fried leeks. Toss in The Dry Red Miso at the end right before serving, so it stays crunchy. Enjoy!

Vegetable Ceviche

Photo Credit: Nobu

Serving size: 2 people

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces of fresh vegetables in total, such as tomatoes, bell pepper, cucumber, purple or sweet onion, red turnip and ginger buds. Persimmon can be added when available.

1/3 ounces of cilantro leaves, 2/3 of the leaves roughly chopped and the rest finely chopped

2 tablespoons of ceviche Sauce

FOR THE CEVICHE SAUCE:

Makes 5 tablespoons, plus 1 teaspoon

4 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons yuzu juice

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon soy sauce

½ teaspoon finely grated garlic

½ teaspoon grated ginger

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon Amarillo paste

Combine all the ingredients

METHOD