poolside
News
Our Haute Necessities For Memorial Day Weekend At Home
dr. Terry Dubrow & heather dubrow
Celebrities
“Botched” Dr. Dubrow & Wife Heather Talk Diet, Proper Face Mask Usage, Relationship Secrets & Their New Book On Live Webinar With Haute Living
Nobu
News
Chef Nobu Matsuhisa Shares Two Nobu Recipes For You To Make At Home
jimmy butler wine access
Celebrities
Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Talks Wine & Work With Haute Living & Wine Access On IG Live
beauty
News
8 Skincare Products We’re Swearing By During Quarantine

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa Shares Two Nobu Recipes For You To Make At Home

Haute Cuisine, News

NobuPhoto Credit: Mark Squires

Throughout the past few weeks, we’ve all been sitting at home, dreaming of the days where we can chow down on Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna and Black Miso Cod at our city’s beloved hot spot, Nobu. Although we may not be able to physically be there and take in the unparalleled atmosphere that embodies a Nobu establishment, we can still get a taste of the famed chef’s signature dishes. Here, our haute cover star and globally-renowned chef, restaurateur and hotelier, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa is kind enough to share two of his favorite Nobu recipes for our haute readers to try at home. We’ll be putting our culinary skills to the test, and channeling our inner-Nobu’s until our favorite destination is once again back open. Find them below:

Baby Spinach Salad with Miso and Grilled Shrimp

Baby Spinach w Grilled Shrimp - Henry Hargreaves[1] copyPhoto Credit: Henry Hargreaves

Serving size: 2 people

INGREDIENTS

  • 10 Shrimp
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 2/3 cup sliced leeks
  • Vegetable oil for frying
  • 8-10 ounces of baby spinach
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon yuzu juice
  • 6 pinches freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons Dried Red Miso

FOR THE DRY MISO:

Makes about ½ cup

Using a palette knife or spatula, spread 2/3 cup (180g) miso (any type of cooking miso such as red, white and yellow works well), as thinly as possible on a nonstick baking mat. Place in a warm area to dry out naturally, for 1-2 days. Alternatively, dry in a 230F (110c) oven for 1-2 hours, being careful not to allow the miso to darken. Crumble evenly.  Keep in an air-tight container.

METHOD

  • Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Grill both sides until medium rare and set aside.
  • Deep-fry the leeks at 320F (160c) until crisp. Set aside.
  • Dress the spinach leaves with the olive oil, truffle oil, yuzu juice, ground pepper, and Parmesan cheese. Mix in the fried leeks. Toss in The Dry Red Miso at the end right before serving, so it stays crunchy. Enjoy!

Vegetable Ceviche

Ceviche[1] copyPhoto Credit: Nobu

Serving size: 2 people

INGREDIENTS

  • 8 ounces of fresh vegetables in total, such as tomatoes, bell pepper, cucumber, purple or sweet onion, red turnip and ginger buds. Persimmon can be added when available.
  • 1/3 ounces of cilantro leaves, 2/3 of the leaves roughly chopped and the rest finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons of ceviche Sauce

FOR THE CEVICHE SAUCE:

Makes 5 tablespoons, plus 1 teaspoon

  • 4 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons yuzu juice
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • ½ teaspoon finely grated garlic
  • ½ teaspoon grated ginger
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Amarillo paste

Combine all the ingredients

METHOD

  • Cut the vegetables into bite-size pieces. Some vegetables need to be blanched until tender but crisp, such as asparagus, okra and cauliflower
  • Combine minced cilantro leaves with the Ceviche Sauce in a large bowl, add chopped cilantro and vegetable pieces and toss.  Arrange on a plate and top with the microgreens
  • Use an assortment of vegetables to add color, aroma and textures. Definitely use tomatoes, because they bind all the vegetables together. Persimmon, when available, adds fresh sweetness and tartness. Time to eat!
PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hosts A Virtual Hot Pink Evening
Celebrities
May 21, 2020
BCRF Raises Over $5.2M During Virtual Hot Pink Evening With Elizabeth Hurley, Sir Elton John, Kinga Lampert & More
By Deyvanshi Masrani
poolside
News
May 20, 2020
Our Haute Necessities For Memorial Day Weekend At Home
By Paige Mastrandrea
FENDI palazzo
Fashion
May 20, 2020
Palazzo FENDI Boutique Reopens In Italy With Karl Lagerfeld Display Windows
By Deyvanshi Masrani
dr. Terry Dubrow & heather dubrow
Celebrities
May 20, 2020
“Botched” Dr. Dubrow & Wife Heather Talk Diet, Proper Face Mask Usage, Relationship Secrets & Their New Book On Live Webinar With
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Los Angeles

CVR1_ROBINSON CANO_NY

New York

Morimoto

Miami

Loader