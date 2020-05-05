Our Haute At-Home Essentials Guide For Getting Through Quarantine

Now that we’re home more than ever and getting used to life in quarantine, we’ve had the time to figure out what our absolute essentials are that have helped us get through our ‘new normal’ lives. From self-care items to loungewear, entertainment necessities, home-chef or mixologist tools and fitness gear, we’ve rounded up our top haute picks of items to help enhance our new day-to-day lives. Find them below:

SELF-CARE ESSENTIALS

Rose Quartz Facial Beauty Roller

Photo Credit: BeautyBio/Neiman Marcus

One of our favorite ways to keep our skin looking fresh, plump and glowing is by utilizing the rose quartz facial beauty roller which cools, contours and helps encourage circulation in the face. It can even be stored in the refrigerator for extra cooling powers!

Price: $60

Purchase it here

CBD Luxury Soaking Salts

Unwind your mind and body with a soothing bubble bath at home, and enhance the experience with CBD luxury soaking salts from Empower Bodycare Luxe Collection, consisting of a nourishing blend of Epsom, Dead Sea and Pink Himalayan salts plus essential oils.

Price: $56

Purchase them here

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Photo Credit: Lululemon

It’s important for both mental and physical health to keep yourself active at home, and our favorite fitness mat is the Lululemon yoga mat. It comes in a variety of colors and reversible prints and is easy to transport both inside and outside the house. Plus, it’s essential to protect your hands, legs and back as you’re working your way through any at-home workout.

Price: $58

Purchase it here

FOR THE AT-HOME CHEF

KitchenAid ® Artisan Stand Mixer

Photo Credit: KitchenAid ® / Crate & Barrel

Let’s face it—seeing all of the delicious baked goodies popping up on our Instagram feeds has given us the itch to improve our baking skills. This standing mixer helps create it all, from fluffy egg whites to the perfect banana bread.

Price: Reduced from $379.99 to $279.99

Purchase it here

FOR THE AT-HOME MIXOLOGIST

Photo Credit: Crate & Barrel

Whip up your mixology skills by utilizing this set that comes with all of the essentials you need to make your cocktail of choice. If you need recipe ideas, refer to some of our favorites here!

Price: $89.95

Purchase it here

FOR THE WINE LOVER

Photo Credit: Coravin/Neiman Marcus

We know that wine-ding down has never been more prominent than it is now. So, ensure that you don’t waste your prime bottles after opening and invest in the Coravin to allow you to dip into different bottles at once without spoiling them after opening.

Price: Reduced from $300 to $210

Purchase it here

FOR LOUNGING AROUND

Ugg Fuzzette Genuine Shearling Slipper

Photo Credit: Nordstrom.com/Ugg

Keep your feet warm and comfortable as you take these fuzzy slippers inside and out the home when needed while looking stylish in the process.

Price: Reduced from $94 to $65

Purchase them here

Uchino Bathrobe

Photo Credit: Harrods/Uchino

Stay cozy all day and night in this soft cotton blend robe from Uchino, featuring front patch pockets with a long silhouette.

Price: $378

Purchase it here

ENTERTAINMENT

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Photo Credit: Target.com/Amazon Kindle

This has become one of our favorite stay-at-home purchases. It’s not only the perfect way to pass the time, but a more productive method of entertainment rather than sitting home binge-watching tv all night. Plus, you’ll get your books instantly with purchase and download, rather than wait for them to be shipped to you!

Price: On sale for $89.99

Purchase it here

Sonos Home Speakers

Photo Credit: Century21.com/Sonos

Connect your music library to the Sonos app on your phone and listen to your playlist from anywhere in the house—from the kitchen, bathtub, terrace or living room. Enjoy a night in with music that will transport you to somewhere else.

Price: $179.99

Purchase them here

FOR YOUR HOME ENVIRONMENT

Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle

Photo Credit: Nordstrom.com/Diptyque

One of our favorite home scents is the Diptyque Baies/Berry candle. It’ll instantly refresh your home environment having you feeling clean, refreshed and at ease as you relax at home.

Price: $98

Purchase it here

Editors’ note: These products are editorially selected, but if you purchase, Haute Living may get something in return.