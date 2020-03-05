5th St. Gym
Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne Offers Brand-New Padel Courts

City Guide

Ritz-Carlton Key BiscaynePhoto Credit: RM Studio Corp

The sport of padel has become a worldwide phenomenon, most recently gaining popularity in the U.S. and particularly in Miami, which is the No. 1 American city for padel. The sport is a combination of tennis, squash and racquetball, which originated in Europe and South America.

Ritz-Carlton Key BiscaynePhoto Credit: RM Studio Corp

While Miami currently offers a handful of padel destinations, the beautiful, beachfront Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, has unveiled its latest offering—three state-of-the-art padel courts at its Cliffs Drysdale Tennis Garden. This makes The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne the only destination in the country that offers both padel and tennis in one luxurious setting.

Ritz-Carlton Key BiscaynePhoto Credit: RM Studio Corp

In honor of the grand celebration of unveiling the beautiful, new courts, the facility invited a group of professional padel players to come and offer intro classes, exhibitions and clinics to introduce Miamians to the sport, which is easy to pick up after just a few minutes with the experts. The session was led by Marcos del Pilar of All Racquet Sports. Attendees got to learn the basics and then take part in their own matches, divided into two teams of doubles.

Ritz-Carlton Key BiscaynePhoto Credit: RM Studio Corp

Differing from other padel courts throughout the city, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne’s features the newest and most innovative highlights including aluminum exclusive profiles, laser-cut anchor plates, LED lighting and AFP Turf Monofibre—serving as the first of its kind in the U.S., and making the experience all the more enjoyable.

Ritz-Carlton Key BiscaynePhoto Credit: RM Studio Corp

Padel is not only a fun, fast-moving and accessible sport, but it’s also an amazing way to become part of a worldwide cultural movement, all the while meeting new people and developing relationships. Miami already has quite a few notable padel-playing fans, including Gianluca Vacchi, Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler and Haute 100-lister Wayne Boich, amongst many others.

Ritz-Carlton Key BiscaynePhoto Credit: RM Studio Corp

For more information about the padel facilities or to reserve a slot or lesson, please visit www.keypadel.com for more information.

 

