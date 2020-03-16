Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Amid the somewhat chaotic climate and uncertainty as COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, has swept the world, one thing has become abundantly clear: we have to wash our hands! We must be thoroughly and properly washing our hands at multiple intervals during the day, as hand washing has proven to be the most effective tactic in combatting the widespread growth of the potentially fatal virus, especially as it is thought to spread most quickly and vigorously through person-to-person contact, per the CDC. Here, we’ve rounded up our top luxury hand soaps and washes to keep your hands clean and hygienic, while remaining haute as can be; so, lather up and enjoy that 20-second experience—but hopefully you won’t get too bored with singing the “Happy Birthday” song multiple times per day.*

AESOP

Born in Australia (Melbourne, to be exact) in the mid-1980s, Aesop creates the most luxurious skin, body and haircare products that combine plant and laboratory-based ingredients for ultimate efficacy, like mandarin rind, ylang ylang and lavender oil. The boutiques, located in several major global cities, are gorgeously designed—so much so that you feel like you’re in a five-star spa upon entry. With a choice between two hand washes—Reverence Aromatique and Resurrection Aromatique—you really can’t go wrong between the two. The difference is in the scents—Reverence is more woody and earthy while Resurrection is more herbal and citrus-forward; but mostly in that Reverence has an added ingredient: finely milled Pumice, which gently exfoliates the skin, leaving them feeling smooth and refreshed. Both priced at $39, click here for more information.

BYREDO

Founded in 2006 by Ben Gorham in Stockholm, Sweden, Byredo quickly became a cult favorite among the young and hip luxury connoisseurs of the world, especially with locations in 40 countries across the globe. In addition to leather and home goods, the European-based luxury company also creates perfumes and hand/body care products, which are equal parts gorgeous and effective, with quirky, clever names, like “Rose of No Man’s Land,” “Gypsy Water,” “Elevator Music” and “Bibliothèque.” The luxury hand soaps have scents like Suede, Vetyver, Tulipmania and Rose—my personal favorite—also have beautiful coloring in simple, but upscale packaging that aesthetically enhances the bathrooms in which they live. Gorham most recently threw a party in celebration of his latest boutique opening in Los Angeles, which brought out a slew of celebs like Kate Bosworth, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham. All priced at $65 each, click here for more information.

JO MALONE LONDON

Jo Malone is one of the go-to brands when it comes to gifting—you can’t go wrong with one of its lovely candles or home scents for birthdays, anniversaries and more celebratory occasions. But did you know it also makes beautiful hand washes in dispensers with that signature and recognizable striped design? Well, they do. In fact, they make almost 20 different scents, each more enticing than the next, like Lime Basil & Mandarin, Orange Blossom and Wood Sage & Sea Salt. Get the scent to match the candle you have in your bathroom or try something new. All priced at $42 each (or $25 each for those available in smaller sizes), click here for more information.

DIPTYQUE PARIS

One of our favorite “bougie parfumées” makes so much more than luxuriously scented candles—Diptyque Paris also makes an equally as luxurious Softening Hand Wash. Made in France, it uses True Lavender from Provence to clean hands, while also soothing and repairing them from the day. Organic Lavender Floral Water and Organic Rosemary Floral Water together purify the skin, while Lavender Honey help to moisturize with mineral salts and fatty acids, so the skin is not left feeling dry. And since it’s been around since 1961, you know it knows what it’s doing. Priced at $42, click here for more information.

LE LABO

Speaking of hands—how about the American parfumerie La Labo, which believes in creating products with hand-picking flowers, hand-pouring candles and hand-formulated perfumes? The “plant-based, genderless, claimless, cruelty-free,” paraben-free, phthalate-free and artificial colorant-free, basil-scented hand soap is made with sea buckthorn—for antioxidant properties—rosemary leaf—to soothe the skin—and sugar cane—to cleanse the skin. The 500ml pump-dispenser bottle is in that signature, Le Labo style, which is simple, to the point and somehow, very attractive-looking next to any sink. Priced at $40, click here for more information.

MOLTON BROWN

Around since the early 1970s and born in the U.K., Molton Brown became one of the country’s fragrance experts, with a variety of bath and body products, as well as products for the home, each with decadent and unique scents. Though the company’s inception was with small beginnings—a boutique shop on South Molton Street in London’s chic Mayfair neighborhood—the location soon became a destination, especially with its appealing blooming flower display in the facade and the onsite vegetarian café. Today, not only does Molton Brown have a slew of global boutiques, it is also featured in some of the top retailers across the globe, and holds a Royal Warrant to supply Her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth of England, with the supply of toiletries. With a large collection of luxury hand soaps that covers so many fragrances across the spectrum—including Delicious Rhubarb & Rose, Lime & Patchouli and even Black Pepper—you’ll surely find the one that suits you best. Most priced at $30 each, click here for more information.

NEST FRAGRANCES

NEST Fragrances has quickly risen in the ranks as a favorite in the world of luxury scents. Of course, the packaging across the board is as pretty as can be—especially with its vibrant, but somehow also neutral coloring—but the scents of the luxury hand soaps are particularly appealing, with fragrances like Grapefruit, Moroccan Amber and Cedar Leaf & Lavender. Rose Noir & Oud is my favorite, but with a choice between 10, there’s something for everyone. Priced at $22 each, click here for more information.

SANTA MARIA NOVELLA

While our thoughts and prayers are with Italy—as the country is in lockdown to deter the spread of coronavirus—some of our most favorite brands have come out of the country, like Fendi, Gucci and so many more. Another one to add to the list is Santa Maria Novella—a Florence-based beauty, fragrance and wellbeing company that is based on the foundation of ancient rituals and practices in making products for the body, skin and hair, as well as fragrances, soaps, candles and more. The Liquid Soap is mild for both normal and sensitive skin types, which is made with ingredients calendula extract and aloe gel. You can even buy one of their gorgeous soap dispensers, too. Priced at $45, click here for more information.

*The brands/products included in this roundup are not endorsed or recommended by any official group or government-affiliated entity, nor are they proven to kill any virus, including (but not limited to) the COVID-19/coronavirus.