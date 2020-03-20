Ding at L.A. restaurants may be currently restricted, but that doesn’t mean Angelenos have to give up their favorite foods. Here are the gourmet eateries offering delivery and takeout options by neighborhood for those with discerning palates during the coronavirus pandemic. *Please note, restaurants are updating their menus and takeout/delivery availability daily.
Beverly Hills
Photo Credit: Aaron Cook
a.o.c.—Takeout and delivery available along with items from Lucques, plus selling Stock Up with Pantry Items
Crustacean—The An family offers the new AN THE GO menu, featuring Crustacean’s signature dishes, as well as some kitchen essentials that can last a bit longer, and a chef-created daily meal plan. For the first time ever, the An family is also offering their world famous AN’s Garlic Noodles and Garlic Roasted Dungeness Crab (see attached pic) for takeout, among many other diner favorites. Furthermore, Crustacean is offering “black glove” delivery and curbside pick up service where staff will be donning black rubber gloves to ensure the safety of their employees and its patrons.
Jar — Delivery and takeout available, plus wines to go
The Hart and The Hunter—Delivery and takeout available
Haute Mess—Delivery and takeout available
Spago—Takeout available
Nerano/BG—A special takeout menu is available
Jean-Georges Beverly Hills at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills—Pick-up available from valet
Brentwood
View this post on Instagram
Katsuya—Curbside pickup is available for all your favorite sushi favorites, as well as a plant-based menu, for $49.95. An extra 20% off is available if you call the restaurant directly. This is also offered at Katsuya’s Hollywood and Glendale locations.
Culver City
View this post on Instagram
Destroyer—Delivery and takeout is available from 9 am to 3 pm daily at Jordan Kahn‘s minimalist eatery
Akasha—Delivery and takeout available
Maple Block Meat Co.—Delivery and takeout available
Downtown
Photo Credit: Hotel Figueroa
Breva at Hotel Figueroa—Delivery and takeout available. The restaurant has modified its menus, so hotel guests and the local community can still enjoy chef-driven meals during this time, including favorites like Tuna Tartare, Ora King Salmon, and the vegan-friendly Imposter Burger.
Bar Ama—Delivery available
Baco Mercat—Delivery available
Orsa and Winston—Delivery available
Ama Cita—Delivery available
Rappahannock Oyster Bar—Delivery and takeout available
Perch—Takeout available
Mrs. Fish—Takeout available
Broken Spanish—Takeout available + curbside pick-up tamales
Nick + Stef’s—Delivery and takeout available
Echo Park
Photo Credit: Cosa Buona
Cosa Buona—Takeout and delivery available on Caviar. Beer/wine is also available for pick-up and delivery
Flore Vegan—Delivery and takeout available
Hollywood
Photo Credit: Stan Lee
Gwen—Delivery and takeout available. Curtis Stone‘s Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant has introduced home delivery through Caviar for the first time with offerings from the restaurant and butcher shop with expanded options from the shop to best serve guests during this time. In addition to a selection of vacuum-sealed packaged proteins such as Creekstone hangar steak and ground beef and housemade charcuterie such as duck speck, pancetta and Spanish chorizo, the butcher shop debuted soups, sauces, dried pasta, freezable pantry items and fresh produce. Other specialty items include plum preserves, apple butter, fresno chile sauce, thai hot sauce, as well as wine and beer bottles. Butcher counter hours are 10 am -7 pm, seven days a week (select offerings can also be ordered through Caviar from 10am through 6pm). Restaurant dishes for lunch currently include bread & butter, market salad, tuna & meatball sandwiches, a half roast chicken with harissa, a pork chop with thai black mustard, and Creekstone NY strip, as well as vegetable sides. Dinner offerings will include appetizers such as lamb ribs with leek ash yogurt, as well as the roast chicken and pork chop mains, meatballs with tomato sauce, and Gwen’s signature cuts. Sides such as broccolini with juniper vinaigrette, and charred cabbage with celeriac dukkah are also available in the evening.
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele —Delivery and takeout available + DIY pizza and pasta meal kits
Sqirl—Delivery and takeout available
Los Feliz
Photo Credit: Sydney Yorkshire
Atrium—Delivery and takeout available via Grubhub and Caviar between the hours of 11:00am-3:00pm and 4:00pm-8:00pm
Little Dom’s—Delivery and takeout available
Malibu
View this post on Instagram
Carbon Beach Club—Curbside takeout is available at the Malibu Beach Inn’s eatery, which offers locally sourced and seasonal California cuisine. Locals can now bring taste of Malibu’s coast to their own home with staple menu items such as Crispy California Calamari, Baja Shrimp Cocktail and Creekstone Steak Frites. Orders are accepted by calling +1 (310) 651-7777 with pickup available daily between 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Broad Street Oyster—Takeout and delivery, via a new Malibu Drive Thru format with an expended menu of offerings with curbside pick-up available
Nicolas Eatery—Delivery and takeout available
Pasadena
Photo Credit: Fried Chicken Sandwich Studios
The Raymond 1886—Delivery and takeout through DoorDash, as well as a curbside pickup program where 10% off is offered to anyone that calls the restaurant to order directly
Alexander’s Steakhouse—Delivery and takeout available
Playa del Rey
Playa Provisions—Delivery and takeout available, including “Top Chef” alum Brooke Williamson‘s awesome and inspired cookie-making kits for the parents with kids at home (or for the adults with their own inner kids)
San Fernando Valley
View this post on Instagram
😱 You can still get Le Big Mec from #LeValley and #LOriginal for take-out! Order from #LeValley by visiting @doordash or @caviar; curbside pickup available by calling 818.989.1600. Order curbside pickup from #LOriginal by calling 323.468.8916. Delivery with @doordash and @caviar coming soon… 🔜
Petit Trois Le Valley—Curbside takeout and delivery available via Doordash and Caviar is available at the second outpost of Ludo Lefebvre‘s chic French bistro
Santa Monica
View this post on Instagram
We’re offering curbside pick-up, takeout and delivery every day! Snag some fresh coffee bread & pastries daily from 8am-11am. Between 11am-9pm, you can stock up on Pizza & Pasta Meal Kits that are easy for a family of four to make, like Fresh Spaghetti with Organic Chicken Meatballs, a baguette and parmesan reggiano. Curbside pick-up is in the usual spot (right in front of our entrance on Wilshire), so after you’ve ordered, just call us at 310-453-6776 when you arrive.
Milo & Olive—Curbside pickup, delivery and takeout is available, including fresh coffee, bread and pastries daily from 8am-11am and pizza and pasta meal kits like Fresh Spaghetti with Organic Chicken Meatballs, a baguette and parmesan reggiano from 11 am to 9 pm.
Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe—Delivery and takeout available
Cassia—Delivery and takeout available
Esters Wine Shop & Bar—Delivery and takeout available
Tallula’s—Delivery and takeout available
Capo—Takeout available
Silver Lake
Botanica—Takeout and delivery via Caviar is available for food, bakery items, coffee, market provisions and wine
Pine and Crane—Delivery and takeout available
South Bay
View this post on Instagram
Friends and family – we are temporarily closing our dining room, but please know that our mission at Love & Salt is to provide our guests with nourishing food and hospitality. The safety and wellbeing of our Love & Salt Family – our guests, team, and surrounding community – is always our top priority. It’s time to hunker down more and do our part to protect our community. . We will be open for Take Out, Curbside Pickup and Delivery offering our regular dinner menu and an affordable and safe At-Home Dinner | Serves 3-4 | Package options starting at $75 | Additional options include: dessert & discounted beer & wine. Order on our website or directly through Postmates or Doordash ❤️ . As a reminder, the best prevention you can take is to wash your hands frequently, to cough into your elbow or into a tissue and not your hands, and to stay home if you’re sick. If you are unsure what to do if you feel sick, call 211. . #loveandsaltfamily #loveandsalt
Love & Salt—Delivery, curbside pickup and takeout is available from the regular dinner menu as well as dessert and discounted beer & wine via the venue’s website, Postmates and Doordash
Manhattan Beach Post—Delivery and takeout available
The Arthur J—Delivery and takeout available
Fishing with Dynamite—Delivery and takeout available
Venice
Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee
Felix—An all-day takeout menu is available from 11 am to 9:30 pm.
Gjusta—Delivery and takeout available
Gjelina Take Away—Delivery and takeout available
MTN—Delivery and takeout available
The Rose—Delivery and takeout available
Superba Food + Bread—Delivery and takeout available
West Hollywood
Photo Credit: Jakob Layman
Crossroads Kitchen—In addition to meal delivery through Doordash, Grubhub and Postmates, Tal Ronnen and his team have launched new home meal kits for guest convenience in light of the current health climate. The Crossroads kits contain ingredients to make several of the restaurant’s signature dishes at home, with enough food to serve two people in less than 15 minutes. The meals can be refrigerated for 3-4 days and prepared at the guests’ own convenience, with prep instructions included in each kit. Orders are accepted over the phone, 24 hours in advance, with pick-up and delivery available daily between 12PM-6PM. An additional $25 fee is charged for delivery to your home.
Cecconi’s—Delivery and takeout available
Delilah—Delivery and takeout available
The Nice Guy—Delivery and takeout available + 30% off pizzas
BOA Sunset—Delivery, takeout and White Glove curbside service available
Sushi Roku—Delivery, takeout and White Glove curbside service available
Katana LA—Delivery, takeout and White Glove curbside service available
Lucques—Delivery and takeout available as well as items from a.o.c. and Stock Up with Pantry items
Petite Taqueria—Delivery and takeout available
Petrossian—Delivery and takeout available
STK—Delivery and takeout available