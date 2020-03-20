Ding at L.A. restaurants may be currently restricted, but that doesn’t mean Angelenos have to give up their favorite foods. Here are the gourmet eateries offering delivery and takeout options by neighborhood for those with discerning palates during the coronavirus pandemic. *Please note, restaurants are updating their menus and takeout/delivery availability daily.

Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: Aaron Cook

a.o.c.—Takeout and delivery available along with items from Lucques, plus selling Stock Up with Pantry Items

Crustacean—The An family offers the new AN THE GO menu, featuring Crustacean’s signature dishes, as well as some kitchen essentials that can last a bit longer, and a chef-created daily meal plan. For the first time ever, the An family is also offering their world famous AN’s Garlic Noodles and Garlic Roasted Dungeness Crab (see attached pic) for takeout, among many other diner favorites. Furthermore, Crustacean is offering “black glove” delivery and curbside pick up service where staff will be donning black rubber gloves to ensure the safety of their employees and its patrons.

Jar — Delivery and takeout available, plus wines to go

The Hart and The Hunter—Delivery and takeout available

Haute Mess—Delivery and takeout available

Spago—Takeout available

Nerano/BG—A special takeout menu is available

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills—Pick-up available from valet

Brentwood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katsuya by sbe (@katsuyabysbe) on Mar 17, 2020 at 6:36pm PDT

Katsuya—Curbside pickup is available for all your favorite sushi favorites, as well as a plant-based menu, for $49.95. An extra 20% off is available if you call the restaurant directly. This is also offered at Katsuya’s Hollywood and Glendale locations.

Culver City

View this post on Instagram Now delivering on Caviar and Postmates. A post shared by Destroyer (@destroyer.la) on Mar 11, 2020 at 12:58pm PDT



Destroyer—Delivery and takeout is available from 9 am to 3 pm daily at Jordan Kahn‘s minimalist eatery

Akasha—Delivery and takeout available

Maple Block Meat Co.—Delivery and takeout available

Downtown

Photo Credit: Hotel Figueroa

Breva at Hotel Figueroa—Delivery and takeout available. The restaurant has modified its menus, so hotel guests and the local community can still enjoy chef-driven meals during this time, including favorites like Tuna Tartare, Ora King Salmon, and the vegan-friendly Imposter Burger.

Bar Ama—Delivery available

Baco Mercat—Delivery available

Orsa and Winston—Delivery available

Ama Cita—Delivery available

Rappahannock Oyster Bar—Delivery and takeout available

Perch—Takeout available

Mrs. Fish—Takeout available

Broken Spanish—Takeout available + curbside pick-up tamales

Nick + Stef’s—Delivery and takeout available

Echo Park

Photo Credit: Cosa Buona

Cosa Buona—Takeout and delivery available on Caviar. Beer/wine is also available for pick-up and delivery

Flore Vegan—Delivery and takeout available

Hollywood

Photo Credit: Stan Lee

Gwen—Delivery and takeout available. Curtis Stone‘s Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant has introduced home delivery through Caviar for the first time with offerings from the restaurant and butcher shop with expanded options from the shop to best serve guests during this time. In addition to a selection of vacuum-sealed packaged proteins such as Creekstone hangar steak and ground beef and housemade charcuterie such as duck speck, pancetta and Spanish chorizo, the butcher shop debuted soups, sauces, dried pasta, freezable pantry items and fresh produce. Other specialty items include plum preserves, apple butter, fresno chile sauce, thai hot sauce, as well as wine and beer bottles. Butcher counter hours are 10 am -7 pm, seven days a week (select offerings can also be ordered through Caviar from 10am through 6pm). Restaurant dishes for lunch currently include bread & butter, market salad, tuna & meatball sandwiches, a half roast chicken with harissa, a pork chop with thai black mustard, and Creekstone NY strip, as well as vegetable sides. Dinner offerings will include appetizers such as lamb ribs with leek ash yogurt, as well as the roast chicken and pork chop mains, meatballs with tomato sauce, and Gwen’s signature cuts. Sides such as broccolini with juniper vinaigrette, and charred cabbage with celeriac dukkah are also available in the evening.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele —Delivery and takeout available + DIY pizza and pasta meal kits

Sqirl—Delivery and takeout available

Los Feliz

Photo Credit: Sydney Yorkshire

Atrium—Delivery and takeout available via Grubhub and Caviar between the hours of 11:00am-3:00pm and 4:00pm-8:00pm

Little Dom’s—Delivery and takeout available

Malibu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBC Malibu (@carbonbeachclub) on Mar 14, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT



Carbon Beach Club—Curbside takeout is available at the Malibu Beach Inn’s eatery, which offers locally sourced and seasonal California cuisine. Locals can now bring taste of Malibu’s coast to their own home with staple menu items such as Crispy California Calamari, Baja Shrimp Cocktail and Creekstone Steak Frites. Orders are accepted by calling +1 (310) 651-7777 with pickup available daily between 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Broad Street Oyster—Takeout and delivery, via a new Malibu Drive Thru format with an expended menu of offerings with curbside pick-up available

Nicolas Eatery—Delivery and takeout available

Pasadena

Photo Credit: Fried Chicken Sandwich Studios

The Raymond 1886—Delivery and takeout through DoorDash, as well as a curbside pickup program where 10% off is offered to anyone that calls the restaurant to order directly

Alexander’s Steakhouse—Delivery and takeout available

Playa del Rey

Playa Provisions—Delivery and takeout available, including “Top Chef” alum Brooke Williamson‘s awesome and inspired cookie-making kits for the parents with kids at home (or for the adults with their own inner kids)

San Fernando Valley



Petit Trois Le Valley—Curbside takeout and delivery available via Doordash and Caviar is available at the second outpost of Ludo Lefebvre‘s chic French bistro

Santa Monica

Milo & Olive—Curbside pickup, delivery and takeout is available, including fresh coffee, bread and pastries daily from 8am-11am and pizza and pasta meal kits like Fresh Spaghetti with Organic Chicken Meatballs, a baguette and parmesan reggiano from 11 am to 9 pm.

Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe—Delivery and takeout available

Cassia—Delivery and takeout available

Esters Wine Shop & Bar—Delivery and takeout available

Tallula’s—Delivery and takeout available

Capo—Takeout available

Silver Lake



Botanica—Takeout and delivery via Caviar is available for food, bakery items, coffee, market provisions and wine

Pine and Crane—Delivery and takeout available

South Bay



Love & Salt—Delivery, curbside pickup and takeout is available from the regular dinner menu as well as dessert and discounted beer & wine via the venue’s website, Postmates and Doordash

Manhattan Beach Post—Delivery and takeout available

The Arthur J—Delivery and takeout available

Fishing with Dynamite—Delivery and takeout available

Venice

Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

Felix—An all-day takeout menu is available from 11 am to 9:30 pm.

Gjusta—Delivery and takeout available

Gjelina Take Away—Delivery and takeout available

MTN—Delivery and takeout available

The Rose—Delivery and takeout available

Superba Food + Bread—Delivery and takeout available

West Hollywood

Photo Credit: Jakob Layman

Crossroads Kitchen—In addition to meal delivery through Doordash, Grubhub and Postmates, Tal Ronnen and his team have launched new home meal kits for guest convenience in light of the current health climate. The Crossroads kits contain ingredients to make several of the restaurant’s signature dishes at home, with enough food to serve two people in less than 15 minutes. The meals can be refrigerated for 3-4 days and prepared at the guests’ own convenience, with prep instructions included in each kit. Orders are accepted over the phone, 24 hours in advance, with pick-up and delivery available daily between 12PM-6PM. An additional $25 fee is charged for delivery to your home.

Cecconi’s—Delivery and takeout available

Delilah—Delivery and takeout available

The Nice Guy—Delivery and takeout available + 30% off pizzas

BOA Sunset—Delivery, takeout and White Glove curbside service available

Sushi Roku—Delivery, takeout and White Glove curbside service available

Katana LA—Delivery, takeout and White Glove curbside service available

Lucques—Delivery and takeout available as well as items from a.o.c. and Stock Up with Pantry items

Petite Taqueria—Delivery and takeout available

Petrossian—Delivery and takeout available

STK—Delivery and takeout available