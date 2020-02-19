Photo Credit: Jon Blistan

Nestled in an ultra-luxurious spa suite in the heart of New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood is founder Joie Tavernise’s JTAV Clinical Skincare—one of New York’s most sought-after destinations for beauty and skincare gurus who are seeking the very best the industry has to offer. Attracting both men and women to the skincare mecca, Tavernise has amassed a cult-following of her brand since its inception in XXX. So much so that just last year she had to move out of her old office, which was situated in a gorgeous Manhattan townhouse, to the brand-new, immaculate suite that she now calls home to accommodate all of her loyal clients. Upon entering JTAV, you’ll immediately feel at home—from the clean and refreshing scent that permeates throughout the office, to the friendly and attentive staff that greets you upon arrival, and the minimal yet posh decor, guests receive five-star hospitality from the moment they walk in until they depart—undoubtedly glowing and feeling better than ever.

As we’re in the midst of a dreary winter where our skin is often dull and dried out, we figured it was time to hear from the expert on her top tips for achieving her signature glow and find out some of her beauty hacks. We caught up with the sought-after aesthetician to learn more about her blossoming business, when her passion for skincare began, what makes JTAV so unique and what it means to get the “JTAV Experience” that we’ve heard so much about.

Photo Credit: JTAV

HL: When did your passion for skincare begin?

JT: My passion for skincare began when I was a teenager. When I was a teen, my skin was constantly breaking out. I would go to different spas for facials and would always leave with my skin worse than it was before, so I decided to learn how to treat my own skin at home. I researched products and different home remedies and educated myself on ingredients and the best treatments for my skin. I found that the more time I dedicated to treating myself, the better my skin became, and my passion grew from there.

HL: What was it like launching your business?

JT: Launching my business was extremely challenging but also very rewarding at the same time. I poured 100-percent of myself into my business and dedicated all of my energy and time to help to build my list of clients from the beginning. I firmly believe that you get back what you put in, and although I was exhausted at the time, I realize how much my hard work has paid off.

HL: What were some of the challenges?

JT: A big challenge was definitely starting my business with little to no money. It was also a challenge to learn how to be completely self sufficient while taking the best possible care of my clients. I had mastered my craft of being an aesthetician but had to learn how to be an entrepreneur and run my business as the owner, as well.

HL: When clients come in to see you, how do you want them to feel?

JT: When clients come to see me, I want them to feel like they are completely comfortable—almost like an extension of their home. The way you feel that complete sense of ease. I want each and every client to feel that they are getting the attention that they deserve when they dedicate time to treating themselves to a facial.

HL: Explain to us your motto of how “no two faces are alike.” How do you apply that to your practice?

JT: I strongly stand by my motto that no two faces are alike. I always try to ask and learn what the person’s individual lifestyle is like, and what they have tried prior to coming to JTAV. Someone who spends a lot of time in the sun is going to have a different regimen than someone who spends all of their time in the shade. I always create a treatment plan that best suits their personal skin and various concerns in order to achieve the best results and create a life-long relationship.

HL: Why do you feel JTAV is a leading force in the industry? What do you feel is so unique that differentiates it from others?

JT: JTAV is a leading force in the industry because we have a wide array of non-invasive modalities that provide maximum results with minimal to no downtime. We give extreme attention to detail and care, and make sure that we are never complacent in the treatment options that we offer.

Photo Credit: Jon Blistan

HL: What are some of your tried-and-true skincare treatments that you feel are timeless, no matter how the industry changes?

JT: Hands-down my favorite treatments are those that stimulate collagen, such as Vivace Microneedling and Ultherapy.

HL: What are some new techniques that you are practicing at JTAV ?

JT: We’ve mastered facial treatments, so now we are turning our focus to body contouring. We are loving Emsculpt for building muscle in little time, and NuEra Tight for tightening skin on the body and reducing cellulite.

HL: What are your most popular treatments?

JT: Our most popular treatments are our Custom Treatments, which is what we call our facials. This is closely followed by our collagen-stimulating treatments, Vivace Microneedling and Ultherapy.

HL: Where do you see skincare moving toward in the future?

JT: What I have found is that people don’t want downtime but they want impressive results, so I think that we will see more and more “lunchtime treatments” that people can seamlessly incorporate into their daily routine. Also, everyone is craving hydration and that dewy glowy look, so I think that this will continue to gain popularity and people will look for treatments that deliver maximum hydration.

HL: Aside from what you do treatment-wise, what are some of your at-home skincare must-have products/routines?

JT: I consistently use an AHA or Glycolic at night for hormonal breakouts and cell turnover. Every morning without fail, I apply Vitamin C and SPF to protect my skin from the sun’s harmful rays and free radical damage.

Photo Credit: Jon Blistan

HL: Where do you see yourself/ JTAV five years from now?

JT: In the future, I see JTAV launching a skincare line that I can share and represent and be proud of for our clients to utilize in their skincare routine.

HL: What’s your best piece of advice for looking and feeling your best, and making sure your skin feels young forever?

JT: My best advice for looking and feeling your best is to stay true to yourself. Just because your friends are raving about a certain skincare treatment does not mean that it’s necessarily right for you. This day and age we have a ton of information coming at us through social media at all times, and it’s hard not to get swept up in everything that we see. My advice is to do your research and find out what is right for you. It also helps to find an aesthetician who will answer your questions and educate you, so that you can grow and adapt your skincare regimen to your changing skin and lifestyle.