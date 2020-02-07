This Valentine’s Day, splurge on a staycation for a truly romantic night, or two. Indulge in chocolates, champagne toasts, and treat each other to a couple’s massage before coming back to rose petals on the bed. From the Four Seasons to Baccarat, here are five New York hotels offering dreamy packages that are sure to be the highlight of the romantic holiday.

Baccarat Hotel New York

Surrounded by custom Baccarat chandeliers and glowing signature red décor, Baccarat Hotel provides the perfect setting to celebrate your loved one this Valentine’s Day. The more amour package includes sumptuous accommodations, a bottle of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs champagne, a romantic Baccarat keepsake box filled with rose petals and breakfast for two in The Grand Salon. This romantic package is included when you book an Atelier King Guestroom priced at $1,270/night and Classic Suite priced from $1,870/night. To help you relax and unwind together, there is a four-handed massage add on, which includes two therapists performing seamlessly synchronized therapeutic movements for $750 for 1.5 hours. Couples can also opt-in for the $1,600 indulgence package, which is a three-hour massage and facial with two takeaway gifts of La Mer products.

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a romantic night at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown. From delicious date nights to spa time for two, the Four Seasons is a couple’s dream. With rooms starting from $665/night, couples can escape for a night and focus on each other in a luxurious setting. Savor a five-star steak dinner at CUT by Wolfgang Puck Valentine’s Day night and end with cocktails at the bar. The hotel is also offering experiences with resident healer Deganit Nuur. The 90 or 60-minute session can include a health history, aromatherapy, sound bath, acupuncture and a clairvoyant reading—among other services. Couples can also enjoy a soothing massage and body treatment in the couples’ spa suite. When booking a stay as a couple, you will have access to perks such as a private shopping experience, VIP access to Vandal nightclub and private tours of Tribeca’s art district.

Mandarin Oriental, New York

Situated across the street from Central Park, the Mandarin Oriental, New York provides couples with elegant expansive suites to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Suites range from $1,995/night to $14,000/night for an oriental suite with floor-to-ceiling windows, bath and walk-in shower and uninterrupted Manhattan skyline views. The Romantic Escapes package includes chocolate-covered strawberries and champagne on arrival, in-room champagne breakfast, 80-minute Oriental Essence massages and guaranteed reservations at The Aviary NYC. Couples can also book a separate treatment at the spa, which offers therapies designed to bring balance and equilibrium to mind, body and soul. For dinner, The Aviary, which is located on the 35th floor, is known for its inventive cocktails and small food plates.

The Times Square EDITION

Ian Schrager’s new hotel, The Times Square EDITION is a sumptuous backdrop for a romantic Valentine’s Day staycation in the city. Each guest room features oak floors and dark oak wood-paneled foyers that create a cozy, private residential entrance and is available starting from $420/night. As for the suites, revel in chaise lounges with imported linen upholstery, silver silk drapery and modern sensibility starting from $1,67/night. Exclusively for Valentine’s Day, the hotel’s restaurant, 701West, is offering a partnership with the sustainable diamond jewelry company, Ame, and a complimentary pair of Spiegelau crystal champagne flutes. Couples can also opt-in for a prix-fixe fine dining experience at 701 West, pastries at The Terrace or an extravagant multi-course dinner at The Paradise Club.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

At 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, couples will find a waterfront retreat that brings nature inside. The natural oasis sets the tone for the Venus 1 add-on package, which includes a private couple’s astrology reading and sound bath by Maha Rose, a 50-minute Bamford bespoke facial, 25-minute sugar scrub and 25-minute reflexology for an additional $2,100. The Grow Your Love add-on package, which is available at an additional $150, includes a bottle of prosecco upon arrival, a libido-boosting amenity, chocolate heart-shaped macarons and breakfast for two in bed. If you book a room without an add-on package but want a treat, there is a couples spa offer that starts at an additional $720 for two guests and includes a facial, scrub, reflexology and champagne toast.

