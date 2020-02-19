Photo Credit: Dolby

In light of Univision‘s Premio Lo Nuestro awards show, taking place in Miami tomorrow night at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Latin superstar J Balvin and Dolby have teamed up to launch a special immersive experience in Miami for a one-day activation. Together, Balvin—whose artistic vision is unparalleled—and Dolby created a special Airstream located in Miami’s Brickell City Centre (adjacent to IRO and Acqua di Parma boutiques), which highlights Blavin’s music singles and videos in Dolby technologies. The Airstream is eye-catching in itself and a representation of Balvin, hand-painted with artwork from J Balvin’s upcoming album Colores with the iconic Takashi Murakami “flower” design prevalent on the outside of the Airstream in bright purple and yellow colors.

The partnership between Balvin and Dolby is fitting for the occasion, as Dolby is not only an official sponsor of the Premio lo Nuestro award show but also has collaborated with Balvin as he has utilized Dolby’s sound technology through his album, Colores. Additionally, Balvin and Dolby unveiled a 90-second short film late last year as part of the first Dolby Atmos Music campaign. This year at the Premio lo Nuestro awards show, Balvin will be recognized as the “Global Icon,” and is up for an astounding nine nominations.

On February 20th, guests are able to experience the activation and test out Dolby’s revolutionary technology, where they can see how the magic of Balvin’s Colores album was created, particularly with his songs “Blanco” and “Morado” through Dolby Atmos—a technology that renders sound through immersive creation and playback. Dolby Atmos highlights different musical instruments, bass sounds and vocal notes to project throughout different speakers and allow listeners to get the most real-life experience when listening to these songs. Being the revolutionary trendsetter that he is, Balvin was one of the first artists to utilize this technology with his music, with more artists following in his lead. The Airstream will be open for the public to come to enjoy and take photos with from 12-8 p.m. on February 20th at Brickell City Centre’s ground floor.

“I see music as colors. With this new album that we’re making, we really want people to feel the colors,” said J Balvin. “Dolby Atmos lets you feel the layers of music; you can feel the layers of the gradients in the colors. I’ve never heard music like this. I love it.”

But the excitement does not stop there—in addition to the debut of the Airstream, Balvin will also unveil a special Instagram filter launching tomorrow, in honor of the occasion. The filter utilizes Takashi’s Murakami “flower” design that comes from Balvin’s album, Colores, where the user’s faces will appear inside the flower design and move along to the music as they dance in the photo or video—resulting in a colorful, vibrant, Balvin-approved photo.