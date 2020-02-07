Super Bowl LIV
Diane von Furstenberg Fetes Female Nominees At 2020 Oscar Luncheon

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

Diane von Furstenberg and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Host 6th Annual Oscars Luncheon to Celebrate Female Nominees
Miranda Kerr and Diane von Furstenberg

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Diane von Furstenberg added another dollop of elegance to Oscar week with her sixth annual Academy Awards luncheon, co-presented with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, honoring the female nominees of the 92nd Academy Awards. The luncheon took place at the designer‘s private Los Angeles residence, and was hosted by Ava DuVernay, Tessa Thompson and Dawn Hudson.

Diane von Furstenberg and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Host 6th Annual Oscars Luncheon to Celebrate Female Nominees
Tessa Thompson

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The all-female attended event celebrated women empowerment with nods to DVF’s In Charge campaign. Guests included women nominees, entertainment luminaries, philanthropists, VIPs, and supporters of the museum, which will open later this year. When it does, it’s slated to become the world’s premier institution dedicated to the art and science of movies. Located on Wilshire and Fairfax in Los Angeles, the museum, which has been designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Renzo Piano, will be simultaneously immersive, experimental, educational, and entertaining.

Diane von Furstenberg and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Host 6th Annual Oscars Luncheon to Celebrate Female Nominees
Greta Gerwig

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

As could be expected, the turnout was incredible. In addition to the hosts, notable attendees included Anita Hill, Chiara Ferragni, Sarah Jones, Miranda Kerr, Andie MacDowell and Dee Dee Myers.

Diane von Furstenberg and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Host 6th Annual Oscars Luncheon to Celebrate Female Nominees
Diane von Furstenberg, Laura Dern and Amy Pascal

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures    

Nominated names in attendance included:

·         Amy Pascal: Producer, Best Picture, “Little Women”
·         Arianne Phillips: Achievement in Costume Design, “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood”
·         Arianne Sutner: Best Animated Feature, “Missing Link”
·         Bonnie Arnold: Best Animated Feature, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
·         Carol Dysinger: Best Documentary Short, “Learning to Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)”
·         Colette Sandstedt: Best Documentary Short, “Walk Run Cha-Cha”
·         Delphine Girard: Best Live Action Short, “A Sister”
·         Diane Warren: Best Original Song, “I’m Standing With You” From “Breakthrough”
·         Elena Andreicheva: Best Documentary Short, “Learning to Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)”
·         Greta Gerwig*: Best Adapted Screenplay, “Little Women”
·         Jane Rosenthal: Producer, Best Picture, “The Irishman”
·         Jayne-Ann Tenggren: Producer, Best Picture, “1917”
·         Joanna Natasegara: Best Documentary Feature, “Edge of Democracy”
·         Julia Reichert: Best Documentary Feature, “American Factory”
·         Karen Rupert Toliver: Best Animated Short, “Hair Love”
·         Kathryn Hendrickson: Best Animated Short, “Kitbull”
·         Kirstine Barfod: Best Documentary Feature, “The Cave”
·         Kristine Samuelson: Best Documentary Short, “Life Overtakes Me”
·         Krysty Wilson-Cairns: Best Original Screenplay, “1917”
·         Laura Dern: Best Supporting Actress, “Marriage Story”
·         Laura Ni: Best Documentary Short, “Walk Run Cha-Cha”
·         Maria Gracia Turgeon: Best Live Action Short, “Brotherhood”
·         Marisa Román: Best Animated Feature, “Klaus”
·         Meryam Joobeur: Best Live Action Short, “Brotherhood”
·         Nicki Ledermann: Achievement in Makeup And Hairstyling, “Joker”
·         Petra Costa: Best Documentary Feature, “Edge of Democracy”
·         Rosana Sullivan: Best Animated Short, “Kitbull”
·         Shannon Mcintosh: Producer, Best Picture, “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood”
·         Smriti Mundhra: Best Documentary Short, “St. Louis Superman”
·         Tamara Kotevska: Best Documentary Feature and Best International Feature, “Honeyland”
·         Waad Al-Kateab: Best Documentary Feature, “For Sama”

Diane von Furstenberg and Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Host 6th Annual Oscars Luncheon to Celebrate Female Nominees
Chiara Ferragni

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

