Check Out These Top Spots For Valentine’s Day Dining In Boston

It’s undoubtedly the most romantic time of the year, so there is no excuse not to indulge with that special someone in your life.

Whether you opt to attend a celebratory Valentine’s Dinner Dance on February 15 night at Boston Harbor Hotel (as part of the 31st annual Boston Wine Festival complete with champagne pairings) or prefer a cozy four-course tasting menu on February 14 at Encore Boston Harbor‘s Rare Steakhouse to indulge in a lavish beef and scallop Wellington with black truffle jus, the choice is yours.

If you are still trying to decide where to bring your favorite date this Valentine’s Day for a romantic dinner, we have got you covered. To celebrate the love-filled holiday, we have rounded up five top spots in Boston to celebrate that special someone. Here’s a look at our favorites:

OCEAN PRIME

Photo Credit: Ocean Prime

Love is in the air over in the Seaport District where Ocean Prime will be serving up their specialty roasted sea bass over Alaskan King crab gnocchi with champagne cream topped with a baby carrot salad in a preserved lemon pepper vinaigrette. The dish, which is only available on Valentine’s Day, will also be served up at all 16 Ocean Prime locations from Los Angeles to Washington, DC.

140 Seaport Boulevard, Boston; Website

OUTLOOK KITCHEN

Photo Credit: Outlook Kitchen & Bar

Also in the Seaport District, Outlook Kitchen will be featuring a multi-day celebration of seasonal dishes from two-time Chopped Champion and Executive Chef, Tatiana Rosana. She will be offering a three-course menu from February 13 to 16 that starts off with a choice of Jonah lump crab cake, whole milk burrata or red romaine wedge salad. From there, choose among seared Atlantic halibut, spaghetti with carrot top pesto or Pineland Farms Bavette steak. For the final course, lovers have a choice among dark berry crostata, flourless chocolate cake or assorted gelatos and sorbet.

70 Sleeper Street, Boston; Website

ZUMA

Photo Credit: Zuma

From February 13 to 16, whether you come to celebrate with your significant other or best friend for a celebratory Galentine’s Day, Zuma is offering lots of fun reasons to get out on the town. Start off the special Chef’s Tasting Menu with a glass of champagne or come by over the weekend to sample their brunch offerings on Saturday and Sunday where you can enjoy everything from maki, sushi and sashimi selections to robata skewers and roasted vegetables. Traditional Valentiners can enjoy their signature omakase menus complete with a la carte offerings.

1 Dalton Street, Boston; Website

MASTRO’S OCEAN CLUB

Photo Credit: Mastro’s Boston

It’s all about the prime aged steaks at Mastro’s, but we think their dessert is what should be celebrated here this Valentine’s Day. After you have sampled the petit filet, New York strip or massive 22-ounce well marbled bone-in ribeye served with a side of lobster mashed potatoes, we recommend finishing off this unforgettable dinner with a sampling of their chocolate butter cake. Only available for the month of February, the chocolate devils food cake is baked with cocoa and cream cheese topping then topped off with chocolate ice cream and drizzled with raspberry sauce and white chocolate ganache.

25 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston; Website

BAR BOULUD

Photo Credit: Bar Boulud

From February 14 to 16, you can enjoy a savory three-course prix fixe menu complete with optional wine pairings. The menu features first course options including cauliflower Velouté (roasted Romanesco, vadouvan, nasturtium), followed by entrée options such as lobster risotto (Meyer lemon, crème frâiche, saffron) and dessert to share including Cupid’s Arrow (citron cream, meringue, framboise). A House-Made Gnocchi with Shaved Black Truffle is also available to add as a middle course.

776 Boylston Street, Boston; Website