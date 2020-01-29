Photo Credit: BFA

On Tuesday night, the Whitney Museum of American Art hosted its annual Art Party with co-chairs Olivia Palermo, Nigel Sylvester, Michael Carl, Micaela Erlanger and artist Jamian Juliano-Villani. Art Party proceeds benefit the Whitney’s Independent Study Program and other education initiatives.

Sponsored by Tod’s, the 2020 Whitney Art Party brought together guests from the worlds of fashion, film, art, philanthropy, and business for a chic evening featuring live musical performances, cocktails, and dancing. Guests included actresses Katie Holmes, Julia Fox, Kate Walsh, Willa Fitzgerald, Arielle Charnas and more.

Co-chairs Kristen Cole of Forty Five Ten and artists Maia Ruth Lee and Liza Lou co-chaired the Art Party dinner, where guests enjoyed a performance by New York-based singer-songwriter Zsela and dined on a special family style menu by Union Square Events and champagne by Mod Sélection.

Guests were able to view the museum’s current offerings, as well as Darren Bader’s installation “fruits, vegetables; fruit and vegetable salad,” and were treated to a performance of Bader’s “Triple DJ” by Bearcat, br0nz3_g0dd3ss and Riobamba.

