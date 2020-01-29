Hard Rock Stadium
News
Luxury Bowl 2020: How To Experience Super Bowl LIV Like A VIP
Lilit Bush, Reggie Bush, Jim Brown, Monique Brown
Haute Events
Get Your Tickets For Haute Living’s Super Bowl Charity Dinner Honoring Jim Brown And The Legends
dior men exclusive
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Men’s Summer 2020 Collection Designed By Kim Jones
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
dj khaled cover story
Celebrities
DJ Khaled Shares Candid Conversation With Nipsey Hussle, How Becoming A Father Changed Him & Why 2020 Will Be The Best Year Yet

Inside The Whitney Art Party With Katie Holmes, Olivia Palermo + Arielle Charnas

News

2020 Whitney Art Party
Katie Holmes

Photo Credit: BFA

On Tuesday night, the Whitney Museum of American Art hosted its annual Art Party with co-chairs Olivia Palermo, Nigel Sylvester, Michael Carl, Micaela Erlanger and artist Jamian Juliano-Villani. Art Party proceeds benefit the Whitney’s Independent Study Program and other education initiatives.

2020 Whitney Art Party
Olivia Palermo

Photo Credit: BFA

Sponsored by Tod’s, the 2020 Whitney Art Party brought together guests from the worlds of fashion, film, art, philanthropy, and business for a chic evening featuring live musical performances, cocktails, and dancing. Guests included actresses Katie Holmes, Julia Fox, Kate Walsh, Willa Fitzgerald, Arielle Charnas and more.

2020 Whitney Art Party
Victor Cruz

Photo Credit: BFA

Co-chairs Kristen Cole of Forty Five Ten and artists Maia Ruth Lee and Liza Lou co-chaired the Art Party dinner, where guests enjoyed a performance by New York-based singer-songwriter Zsela and dined on a special family style menu by Union Square Events and champagne by Mod Sélection.

2020 Whitney Art Party
Kate Walsh

Photo Credit: BFA

Guests were able to view the museum’s current offerings, as well as Darren Bader’s installation “fruits, vegetables; fruit and vegetable salad,” and were treated to a performance of Bader’s “Triple DJ” by Bearcat, br0nz3_g0dd3ss and Riobamba. 

2020 Whitney Art Party
Brandon Charnas and Arielle Charnas

Photo Credit: BFA

   

PREVIOUS POST
Louis Vuitton osaka
Fashion
January 29, 2020
First Ever Louis Vuitton Café—Le Café V—To Open At New Osaka Midosuji Boutique In Japan
By Deyvanshi Masrani
22nd CDGA Awards
Celebrities
January 29, 2020
Charlize Theron Is A Golden Goddess While Accepting The Spotlight Award At The 2020 CDGA’s
By Laura Schreffler
Jim Brown
Celebrities
January 29, 2020
Super Bowl LIV Week: Last Chance For Tickets To VIP Dinner Honoring NFL Legend Jim Brown
By Andres E. Caceres
Troy Aikman
Celebrities
January 28, 2020
Haute Living’s Super Bowl Issue Launch Honoring Troy Aikman At 57 Ocean
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader