The 2020 Golden Globes didn’t end after the final award was handed out… this is when the real fun began! Check out where Hollywood’s top stars headed after this year’s ceremony.

Instyle x Warner Bros.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

WHAT: InStyle Magazine + Warner Bros.’ Annual Golden Globes Bash

WHERE: The Oasis Courtyard at The Beverly Hilton

WHO: Christopher Abbott, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Alba, Tim Allen, LaLa Anthony, Maude Apatow, Adria Arjona, Fred Armisen, Patricia Arquette, Skylar Astin, Awkwafina, Antonio Banderas, Kate Beckinsale, Lake Bell, Ashley Benson, Bobby Berk, Hailey Bieber, Lisa Bonet, Rowan Blanchard, Kate Bosworth, Lucy Boynton, Connie Britton, Rachel Brosnahan, Pierce & Keely Brosnan, Karamo Brown, Sophia Bush, Julia Butters, Sabrina Carpenter, Kyle Chandler, Erika Christensen, Jamie Chung, Kiersey Clemons, Sacha Baron Cohen, Laverne Cox, Roman Griffin Davis, Ana de Armas, Laura Dern, Kaitlyn Dever, Nina Dobrev, Snoop Dogg, Laura Dreyfuss, Minnie Driver, Cynthia Erivo, Priah Ferguson, Barbie Ferreira, Isla Fisher, Julia Fox, Eiza González, Topher Grace, Kat Graham, Hildur Guðnadótti, Tiffany Haddish, Emily Hampshire, Laura Harrier, Salma Hayek, Paris Hilton, Sarah Hyland, Our Lady J, Barry Jenkins, Machine Gun Kelly, Keegan-Michael Key, Joey King, Naoki Kobayashi, Zoë Kravitz, Kiki Layne, Melanie Liburd, Peyton List, Billie Lourd, Camilla Luddington, Natasha Lyonne, Ashley Madekwe, Rami Malek, Joe Manganiello, Tatiana Maslany, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Dylan McDermott, Alyssa Milano, Helen Mirren, Shay Mitchell, Mike Moh, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Morrison, Aja Naomi King, Janet Mock, Kathryn Newton, Ahna O’Reilly, Jenna Ortega, Emily Osment, Tom Payne, Nasim Pedrad, Joaquin Phoenix, Karen Pittman, Glen Powell, Bel Powley, Condola Rashad, Nikki Reed, Storm Reid, Bebe Rexha, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Retta, Jasmine Sanders, Hunter Schafer, Julia Schlaepfer, Iliza Schlesinger, Yara Shahidi, Zhao Shuzhen, Diana Silvers, Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson, Molly Sims, Brittany Snow, Martha Stewart, Tika Sumpter, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, Jon Voight, Lena Waithe, Taika Waititi, Kerry Washington, Lulu Wang, Rita Wilson, Ariel Winter, Shailene Woodley and Michael Zegen, among others.

THE INSIDE: Jodi Cohen and Sarah Lowy of JOWY Productions transformed the Oasis Courtyard into an exclusive Beverly Hills “Rooftop” restaurant and nightclub where partygoers enjoyed breathtaking, 360-degree city views from “high above.” The mid-century modern residential design, which completely covered the Beverly Hilton Hotel fountain, featured one connective space. The intimate lounge offered an elegant dining experience for the Golden Globes viewing dinner, after which a quick transformation revealed one of the evening’s top after-party destinations! The sophisticated space, comprised of rich blues, golds, cream and white, centered around a nostalgia-inducing gold tiered deco chandelier.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

The HFPA’s Official Afterparty

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

WHAT: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association‘s Official Post-Party

WHERE: The Beverly Hilton Hotel

WHO: Predominantly the evening’s winners stopped by the HFPA’s official afterparty to get their trophies engraved. Spotted on site were Awkwafina, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern, man of the evening Bong Joon Ho, Ramy Youssef and Sam Mendes, among others.

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

NBC/Universal/Focus Features/DreamWorks Animation – Post Globes party

Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

WHAT: NBC/Universal/Focus Features/DreamWorks Animation Post-Globes party

WHO: Following the “1917” Best Motion Picture Drama win at the Golden Globes, festivities for Sam Mendes and the other filmmakers continued. Additional attendees included Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton and Martha Stewart.

WHERE: Atypically off-site (for Globes evening, at least) at the Jean Georges at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

CAA Celebrates the Golden Globes

Photo Credit: Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages

WHAT: CAA’s post-Golden Globes celebration

WHERE: Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel

WHO: A who’s-who of Hollywood—Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Chris Evans, Taron Egerton, Laura Dern, Andrew Scott, Jon Hamm, Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Kit Harington, Rose Leslie and more.

Photo Credit: Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages

Amazon Prime’s Post-Show Celebration

Photo Credit: Todd Williamson / January Images

WHAT: Amazon Prime’s post-show celebration

WHERE: The Beverly Hilton

WHO: Rachel Brosnahan, Orlando Bloom, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Andrew Scott, Martha Stewart, Jon Hamm, Salma Hayek, Sienna Miller and more.

Photo Credit: Todd Williamson / January Images