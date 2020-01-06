Big Game Big Give 1
Celebrities
Secure Your Spot For Super Bowl’s Most Exclusive Celebrity Charity Event Honoring NFL Legend Jim Brown
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
Celebrities
Steven Tyler Gets Candid On His Aerosmith Past, His Sobriety & His Charity, Janie’s Fund
Saint-Louis crystal
News
The 2019 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide Is Here For Everyone On Your List—Including You
gucci grip x haute living fashion editorial
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Gucci Grip Timepieces & Fine Jewelry Collections

Behind The Scenes: What You Missed At The 2020 Golden Globes’ Hottest Afterparties

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

The 2020 Golden Globes didn’t end after the final award was handed out… this is when the real fun began! Check out where Hollywood’s top stars headed after this year’s ceremony.

Instyle x Warner Bros.

Salma Hayek and Patricia Arquette

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

WHAT: InStyle Magazine + Warner Bros.’ Annual Golden Globes Bash

WHERE: The Oasis Courtyard at The Beverly Hilton

WHO: Christopher Abbott, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Alba, Tim Allen, LaLa Anthony, Maude Apatow, Adria Arjona, Fred Armisen, Patricia Arquette, Skylar Astin, Awkwafina, Antonio Banderas, Kate Beckinsale, Lake Bell, Ashley Benson, Bobby Berk, Hailey Bieber, Lisa Bonet, Rowan Blanchard, Kate Bosworth, Lucy Boynton, Connie Britton, Rachel Brosnahan, Pierce & Keely Brosnan, Karamo Brown, Sophia Bush, Julia Butters, Sabrina Carpenter, Kyle Chandler, Erika Christensen, Jamie Chung, Kiersey Clemons, Sacha Baron Cohen, Laverne Cox, Roman Griffin Davis, Ana de Armas, Laura Dern, Kaitlyn Dever, Nina Dobrev, Snoop Dogg, Laura Dreyfuss, Minnie Driver, Cynthia Erivo, Priah Ferguson, Barbie Ferreira, Isla Fisher, Julia Fox, Eiza González, Topher Grace, Kat Graham, Hildur Guðnadótti, Tiffany Haddish, Emily Hampshire, Laura Harrier, Salma Hayek, Paris Hilton, Sarah Hyland, Our Lady J, Barry Jenkins, Machine Gun Kelly, Keegan-Michael Key, Joey King, Naoki Kobayashi, Zoë Kravitz, Kiki Layne, Melanie Liburd, Peyton List, Billie Lourd, Camilla Luddington, Natasha Lyonne, Ashley Madekwe, Rami Malek, Joe Manganiello, Tatiana Maslany, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Dylan McDermott, Alyssa Milano, Helen Mirren, Shay Mitchell, Mike Moh, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Morrison, Aja Naomi King, Janet Mock, Kathryn Newton, Ahna O’Reilly, Jenna Ortega, Emily Osment, Tom Payne, Nasim Pedrad, Joaquin Phoenix, Karen Pittman, Glen Powell, Bel Powley, Condola Rashad, Nikki Reed, Storm Reid, Bebe Rexha, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Retta, Jasmine Sanders, Hunter Schafer, Julia Schlaepfer, Iliza Schlesinger, Yara Shahidi, Zhao Shuzhen, Diana Silvers, Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson, Molly Sims, Brittany Snow, Martha Stewart, Tika Sumpter, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, Jon Voight, Lena Waithe, Taika Waititi, Kerry Washington, Lulu Wang, Rita Wilson, Ariel Winter, Shailene Woodley and Michael Zegen, among others.

THE INSIDE: Jodi Cohen and Sarah Lowy of JOWY Productions transformed the Oasis Courtyard into an exclusive Beverly Hills “Rooftop” restaurant and nightclub where partygoers enjoyed breathtaking, 360-degree city views from “high above.” The mid-century modern residential design, which completely covered the Beverly Hilton Hotel fountain, featured one connective space. The intimate lounge offered an elegant dining experience for the Golden Globes viewing dinner, after which a quick transformation revealed one of the evening’s top after-party destinations! The sophisticated space, comprised of rich blues, golds, cream and white, centered around a nostalgia-inducing gold tiered deco chandelier.

2020 Golden Globes
“Big Little Lies” co-stars Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley attend The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

The HFPA’s Official Afterparty

2020 Golden Globes
Laura Dern and Renee Zellweger at the engraving station for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

WHAT: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association‘s Official Post-Party

WHERE: The Beverly Hilton Hotel

WHO: Predominantly the evening’s winners stopped by the HFPA’s official afterparty to get their trophies engraved. Spotted on site were Awkwafina, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern, man of the evening Bong Joon Ho, Ramy Youssef and Sam Mendes, among others.

2020 Golden Globes
Awkwafina at the engraving station after the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Photo Credit: Hollywood Foreign Press Association

NBC/Universal/Focus Features/DreamWorks Animation – Post Globes party

2020 Golden Globes
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton attend the NBCUniversal Golden Globes viewing and post party

Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

WHAT: NBC/Universal/Focus Features/DreamWorks Animation Post-Globes party

WHO: Following the “1917” Best Motion Picture Drama win at the Golden Globes, festivities for Sam Mendes and the other filmmakers continued. Additional attendees included Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton and Martha Stewart. 

WHERE: Atypically off-site (for Globes evening, at least) at the Jean Georges at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

2020 Golden Globes
Martha Stewart attend the NBCUniversal Golden Globes viewing and post party

Photo Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

CAA Celebrates the Golden Globes

2020 Golden Globes
Reese Witherspoon and Ana de Armas

Photo Credit: Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages

WHAT: CAA’s post-Golden Globes celebration

WHERE: Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel 

WHO: A who’s-who of Hollywood—Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Chris Evans, Taron Egerton, Laura Dern, Andrew Scott, Jon Hamm, Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Kit Harington, Rose Leslie and more.

2020 Golden Globes
Sandra Bullock and Kevin Huvane

Photo Credit: Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages

Amazon Prime’s Post-Show Celebration

2020 Golden Globes
Tiffany Haddish and Snoop Dogg

Photo Credit: Todd Williamson / January Images

WHAT: Amazon Prime’s post-show celebration

WHERE: The Beverly Hilton

WHO: Rachel Brosnahan, Orlando Bloom, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Andrew Scott, Martha Stewart, Jon Hamm, Salma Hayek, Sienna Miller and more.

2020 Golden Globes
Rachel Brosnahan and Orlando Bloom

Photo Credit: Todd Williamson / January Images

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
sofia vergara
Celebrities
January 6, 2020
The Best Dressed Stars At The 77th Annual Golden Globes Ceremony
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Golden Globes 2020
Celebrities
January 6, 2020
Check Out All Of The Winners At The 2020 Golden Globes
By Laura Schreffler
Ramy Malek & Lucy Boynton
Celebrities
January 5, 2020
Anthony Vaccarello & Rami Malek Host The Stars For Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globe Party
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Celebrities
January 5, 2020
Bella Hadid & Jessie Jo Stark Are Twinning At The Art Of Elysium’s 2020 Heaven Gala
By Laura Schreffler
CVR1_STEVEN TYLER_LA_REV

Los Angeles

CVR1_DJ KHALED_NY

New York

CVR1_Cover_LUIS FONSI _MIA (1)

Miami

Loader