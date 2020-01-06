It was a star-studded week as many celebrities rang in the new year all over the Las Vegas Strip. On Dec. 30, restaurateur Ayesha Curry and award-winning chef Michael Mina celebrated the grand opening of their restaurant International Smoke at MGM Grand Las Vegas. Curry was accompanied by husband and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Mina was accompanied by his wife, Diane Mina. Multi-platinum award-winning artist Drake, in town to headline a pre-New Year’s Eve celebration at XS Nightclub, also joined the group for dinner.

Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images

On the same night, Lizzo took over the private dining room at Beauty & Essex inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The singer dined with her closest friends and enjoyed signature dishes from celebrity chef Chris Santos. After dinner, Lizzo headed to Marquee Nightclub for an electrifying performance of her biggest hits. Over at TAO inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, La La Anthony and Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed were spotted dining with friends at separate tables.

Photo Credit: Global Media Group

On New Year’s Eve, recent Haute Living cover star Nas enjoyed dinner with friends in the private dining room at TAO, before he led the packed club in the countdown and a performance of his greatest hits. La La Anthony and her friends took in the scene at a nearby VIP table. Christina Aguilera also celebrated at TAO with a large group in the club’s VIP skybox. At Marquee, DJ Mustard rang in 2020 with a packed crowd and celebrities, including Wiz Khalifa and Lizzo, who gave a stellar New Year’s Eve concert to a sold-out crowd at The Chelsea earlier in the night.

Photo Credit:Denise Truscello/Getty Images

The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio opened its doors on New Year’s Eve and celebrated with a grand opening like no other. Celebrities in attendance included British singer-songwriter Leona Lewis and her husband Dennis Jauch, co-founder of No Ceilings Entertainment, the production powerhouse that produced The Mayfair Supper Club’s incredible entertainment experience, actors Nina Dobrev, Tanner Novlan, Kayla Ewell and Candice King, King’s husband Joe King from the rock band The Fray, snowboarding legend Shaun White and model Daniel Bamdad.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

On Dec. 27, Grammy Award-winning sensation Lady Gaga brought 100 of her dancers and friends to the Mayfair Supper Club for an early New Year’s celebration. Filled with live performances and surprise acts, The Mayfair Supper Club overlooks the Bellagio Fountains and evolves from a swinging prohibition-era jazz club to a late-night dance party that modernizes the Roaring ‘20s for the 2020s.

Photo Credit: Tony Tran