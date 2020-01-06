Big Game Big Give 1
Secure Your Spot For Super Bowl’s Most Exclusive Celebrity Charity Event Honoring NFL Legend Jim Brown
FENDI RESORT 2020 EXCLUSIVE
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With FENDI Resort 2020 Accessories
Steven Tyler Gets Candid On His Aerosmith Past, His Sobriety & His Charity, Janie’s Fund
Saint-Louis crystal
The 2019 Haute Living Luxury Gift Guide Is Here For Everyone On Your List—Including You
gucci grip x haute living fashion editorial
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Gucci Grip Timepieces & Fine Jewelry Collections

Celebrity Sightings: Ayesha and Stephen Curry, Lady Gaga, Lizzo Spotted In Las Vegas

It was a star-studded week as many celebrities rang in the new year all over the Las Vegas Strip. On Dec. 30, restaurateur Ayesha Curry and award-winning chef Michael Mina celebrated the grand opening of their restaurant International Smoke at MGM Grand Las Vegas. Curry was accompanied by husband and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Mina was accompanied by his wife, Diane Mina. Multi-platinum award-winning artist Drake, in town to headline a pre-New Year’s Eve celebration at XS Nightclub, also joined the group for dinner.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry with Diane and Michael Mina at International Smoke at MGM Grand
Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, Diane Mina and Michael Mina attend the grand opening of International Smoke at MGM Grand Las Vegas

Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images

On the same night, Lizzo took over the private dining room at Beauty & Essex inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The singer dined with her closest friends and enjoyed signature dishes from celebrity chef Chris Santos. After dinner, Lizzo headed to Marquee Nightclub for an electrifying performance of her biggest hits. Over at TAO inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, La La Anthony and Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed were spotted dining with friends at separate tables.

Nas at TAO Nightclub inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
Nas at TAO Nightclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Photo Credit: Global Media Group

On New Year’s Eve, recent Haute Living cover star Nas enjoyed dinner with friends in the private dining room at TAO, before he led the packed club in the countdown and a performance of his greatest hits. La La Anthony and her friends took in the scene at a nearby VIP table. Christina Aguilera also celebrated at TAO with a large group in the club’s VIP skybox. At Marquee, DJ Mustard rang in 2020 with a packed crowd and celebrities, including Wiz Khalifa and Lizzo, who gave a stellar New Year’s Eve concert to a sold-out crowd at The Chelsea earlier in the night.

Lizzo at Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Lizzo at Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Photo Credit:Denise Truscello/Getty Images

The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio opened its doors on New Year’s Eve and celebrated with a grand opening like no other. Celebrities in attendance included British singer-songwriter Leona Lewis and her husband Dennis Jauch, co-founder of No Ceilings Entertainment, the production powerhouse that produced The Mayfair Supper Club’s incredible entertainment experience, actors Nina Dobrev, Tanner Novlan, Kayla Ewell and Candice King, King’s husband Joe King from the rock band The Fray, snowboarding legend Shaun White and model Daniel Bamdad.

Leona Lewis, Nina Dobrev, Kayla Ewell and Candice King at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio Las Vegas
Leona Lewis, Nina Dobrev, Kayla Ewell and Candice King at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio Las Vegas

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Daniel Bamdad at The Mayfair Supper Club in Bellagio
Daniel Bamdad at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio Las Vegas

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

On Dec. 27, Grammy Award-winning sensation Lady Gaga brought 100 of her dancers and friends to the Mayfair Supper Club for an early New Year’s celebration. Filled with live performances and surprise acts, The Mayfair Supper Club overlooks the Bellagio Fountains and evolves from a swinging prohibition-era jazz club to a late-night dance party that modernizes the Roaring ‘20s for the 2020s.

Lady Gaga at The Mayfair Supper Club in Bellagio
Lady Gaga at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio Las Vegas

Photo Credit: Tony Tran

sofia vergara
January 6, 2020
The Best Dressed Stars At The 77th Annual Golden Globes Ceremony
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Golden Globes 2020
January 6, 2020
Check Out All Of The Winners At The 2020 Golden Globes
By Laura Schreffler
Ramy Malek & Lucy Boynton
January 5, 2020
Anthony Vaccarello & Rami Malek Host The Stars For Saint Laurent Pre-Golden Globe Party
By Deyvanshi Masrani
January 5, 2020
Bella Hadid & Jessie Jo Stark Are Twinning At The Art Of Elysium’s 2020 Heaven Gala
By Laura Schreffler
