Photo Credit: Sergey Novikov/Shutterstock.com

At a loss for what to do in the City of Angels this New Years Eve? Check out our handy guide to the best places to ring in the new decade here!

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: Jean-Georges Beverly Hills

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills will ring in the New Year offering guests the option of two seatings complete with live music. The first seating will offer a la carte menu options from 5pm to 7pm and the second seating will be a Midnight Masquerade, accompanied by a 6-course menu from 8:30pm – 10pm. Its rooftop. Its rooftop location at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, The Rooftop by JG, is also hosting one heck of an event in its New Year’s Eve celebration, complete with a DJ, hors d’oeuvres, caviar and a champagne toast from 9pm to 1am at $240 per guest. VIP tables will be available starting at $1,500 and includes hors d’oeuvres, caviar and a bottle of Cristal champagne. Cocktail attire is recommended. 9850 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills

Gwen

Photo Credit: Wonho Frank Lee

To close out 2019, Curtis Stone‘s Gwen is offering a special prix fixe menu available during two seatings. The celebratory menu from chef de cuisine Juan Rendon begins with a “ham tasting” featuring culatello, wild boar, fiocco along with stecca bread & beurre de baratte, followed by chestnut tagliatelle with white truffles and a Blackmore Wagyu NY Strip. For dessert, guests will enjoy a roasted white chocolate mousse with pears and pâte à choux. The first seating will take place at 5pm with the four courses available for $175. The second seating at 9pm will include an additional course of champagne and caviar for $225.

6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

NoMaD LA

Photo Credit: Benoit Linero

To ring in 2020, NoMad Los Angeles is hosting a ticketed spectacular in its Lobby Restaurant as well as a seated dinner in the Mezzanine. The Lobby event features food, drinks, and entertainment including a live band, tarot card reader, and a magician. Guests can enjoy four different food stations: a raw bar in the parlor, a cheese and charcuterie spread, a carving station with NoMad’s iconic roast chicken with black truffle and Parmesan stuffing and sides, and a caviar room in the Coffee Bar. Tickets are also inclusive of five well cocktails or choice of white wine, red wine, champagne and canned beer. Tickets to the Lobby celebration will be available for purchase for $185 via Resy with prices increasing to $240 on December 24. The event will begin at 7:30pm with last call at 1:30am.

But there’s more. A seated dinner experience from chef de cuisine Rudy Lopez will also be offered upstairs in the Mezzanine, featuring a four course prix fixe menu. Guests can choose to start with baja kumi oysters or a carrot tartare crostini, folloewd by either a beet salad, scallop ceviche, or kabocha squash salad. The third course offers citrus branzino, hangar steak with truffle ecrase, or roasted chicken breast. For a sweet finish from executive pastry sous chef Henry Molina, guests can select between the NoMad Milk & Honey, baked alaska, chocolate tahini banana pudding, or a trio of sorbets. The seated dinner is available for $145 per person from 5pm-9pm with the option to participate in the lobby’s festivities for an additional $50. And on New Year’s Day, the downtown L.A. hotel will offer a la carte brunch service from 10am-2:30pm. The menu offers lemon-poppy pancakes, eggs benedict, truffle toast and more.

649 S Olive St, Los Angeles

Conservatory West Hollywood

Photo Credit: Ryan Tanaka

Haute West Hollywood eatery Conservatory is serving up a special NYE’s dinner featuring items such as lobster bisque, filet mignon and striped bass. There will be two seatings: the first, from 6pm to 8:45pm with a prix fixe menu at $75 per guest with a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival, and the second from 9pm to 11:30pm with a prix fixe menu of $100 per guest, also with a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival, as well as a champagne toast at midnight. There will be a DJ spinning tunes into 2020 from 8 pm.

8289 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

CUT

Photo Credit: Wolfgang Puck

Ring in the New Years at Wolfgang Puck’s chic eateries at the Beverly Wilshire (a Four Seasons Hotel), CUT and CUT Lounge

The first seating starts at 6pm for a special 3-course menu; the second seating begins at 9 pm and includes a 3-course menu with a Bollinger champagne and Louis XII Cognac toast, along with VIP lounge access. There’s also a Midnight Moon Lounge Party in CUT Lounge, with an astronaut themed DJ and a Bollinger champagne and Louis XII Cognac toast.

9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills

OUE Skyspace

Photo Credit: OUE

OUE Skyspace LA is throwing their party of the year on NYE, 1,000 feet up in the air. Guests can take in the city’s New Year’s Eve glow (and fireworks) with 360-degree and unobstructed views from Skyspace’s floor-to-ceiling windows and twp outdoor terraces (the tallest in California). From 9 pm until 2 am, guests will enjoy an open bar, appetizers, a champagne toast, three live DJs, two floors of entertainment and unlimited Skyslide rides. Get extra swanky by reserving one of the VIP booths, which include bottle service and a private server.

633 W 5th St #840, Los Angeles

Warrior

Photo Credit: Warrior

At Warrior, the new West Hollywood restaurant from “Top Chef” winner Chef Hung Hunyh, champagne is free-flowing throughout dinner. Take advantage of the bubbly during two dinner seatings—at 730 and 1030— with courses such as oysters and caviar, Wagyu beef tartare, Cantonese lobster noodles, and chocolate molten lava cake.

8909 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

The West Hollywood EDITION

Photo Credit: The West Hollywood EDITION

This New Year’s Eve, Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser and his team are ringing in 2020 with a lavish 5-course prix fixe Chef’s family-style menu at Ardor at the newly opened West Hollywood EDITION. Dine at the early seating before the festivities, or spend countdown at the late seating, which includes a complimentary Dom Pérignon midnight champagne toast. Fare includes Tandoor roasted carrots with coffee-walnut crumble and sunchoke puree, Castelfranco with pomegranate and aged goat cheese and whole fish ceviche. Then enjoy family-style entrees, such as beef tenderloin, roasted cauliflower, and Greek orata with local capers and shaved fennel along with sides for the table. Finally, end with an assortment of homemade desserts.

Meanwhile at the property’s The Roof at EDITION, guests can choose to indulge in a six-hour premium open bar, including a champagne bar, caviar and oyster bar, and passed hors d’oeuvres. As Los Angeles’ only rooftop to provide indoor comfort with outdoor views, stay warm and still enjoy a front row seat to city-wide firework displays through The Roof’s floor-to-ceiling glass walls, which offer panoramic city views from Downtown to Santa Monica.

9040 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

The Roosevelt

Photo Credit: The Roosevelt

There are celebrations at all of The Hollywood Roosevelt’s five venues, though the most fabulous takes place at this iconic Hollywood Hotel’s glam bowling venue, Spare Room, with the VIP Strike Package. VIP Strike Package. This admits up to 16 VIP guests with a premium open bar and a private bowling alley with unlimited bowling from 9:30 pm – 1:30 am, and is inclusive of complimentary shoe rentals, bowling balls, three premium bottles of alcohol and two bottles of Dom Pérignon.

7000 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

The Standard Downtown

Photo Credit: Koenig

The Standard’s two L.A. locations are going big this NYE. At The Standard, Downtown, there are three distinct experiences on offer: Disco Dining Club at the Standard features a theatrical dinner party inspired by the excess of 20’s Berlin. Includes dinner, period-inspired entertainment and all-access to our lounge or rooftop for NYE; the Classic Rooftop NYE party with DJ sets by Tony Humphries, TK, Dirty Dave and a live performance by Geneva Jacuzzi, with table reservations starting at $400; and Le Club, featuring three artists spinning grooves in the house lounge, for a more music-focused NYE.

At The Standard, Hollywood, don a mask and slip into the 6th annual Black and White Masquerade, with a very special concert by Joey Arias and his band doing a Klaus Nomi Tribute. There will also be a hosted premium bar and hors d’oeurves throughout the night.

550 Flower St, Los Angeles and 8300 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

TAO Los Angeles

Photo Credit: TAOLA/Instagram

At LA’s TAO Asian Bistro, there’s always a party to be had, which means, of course, that NYE is going to be extra. Expect a live DJ, champagne toast at midnight and party favors in the restaurant, as well as all of that plus passed hors d’oeuvres in the lounge.

6421 Selma Ave, Los Angeles

Photo Credit: Rob Stark Photography

James Beard Award winners Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne are treating revelers to a “A Night in Champagne”—a five-course dinner inspired by the world’s most famous bubbly—at their gourmet eatery, Lucques. Diners will also have the option for a high-end champagne pairing with sips from the House of Lanson.

8474 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

W Hollywood

Photo Credit: W Hollywood/Instagram

The W Hollywood is getting its “Great Gatsby” on this NYE with a themed party called “Gatsby’s House.” Some of LA’s top DJs will be performing live at this raucous party, which includes four hours of a premium open bar, complimentary flapper party favors and glow toys.

6250 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood