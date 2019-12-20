Saint-Louis crystal
NSYNC, Poison, Madonna! Miami’s MTV Rewind Kind Of Week

Celebrities, News

Hi, hi, hi!

Photo Credit: Daer South Florida

Former NSYNC members, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, made a special surprise appearance around 1 a.m. Saturday at DAER, the new day/nightclub at the brand-new Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Fatone and Kirkpatrick climbed on top of the club’s DJ booth while scheduled DJ MAKJ was performing and began singing classic hits including “Bye, Bye, Bye.”

Every rose may have it’s thorn, but what’s under the hat?

Photo Credit: Daer South Florida

The crowd went wild during their performance and everyone in the room was singing along. Brett Michaels, who is trading his bandana for a Santa hat, currently in the Bahamas donating over $20K worth of gifts to victims of Hurricane Dorian, was also spotted at the club that night after being honored as the Grand Marshal at the Seminole Hard Rock’s Winterfest Boat Parade reception. But wait, there’s more and the rock fans out there are plotzing over it.

When Poison was playing at the Hard Rock earlier that night, Fatone and Kirkpatrick jumped on stage to perform the classic rock anthem “Nothin’ But A Good Time.” The bros are, well, bros now, with Kirkpatrick gloating about the newfound bromance on Instagram. Stranger things, right?

Madonna, who wasn’t exactly thrilled when Wendy Williams called her a grandma, was seen snuggling her literal boy toy–26-year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams–on the balcony of her hotel room at the Faena Saturday afternoon before the opening of her very late, very sweaty Madame X show at the Fillmore later that night.

LeBron James, (wearing UNKNWN)

Photo Credit: Julian Cousins

LeBron James made an appearance at last Thursday night’s opening of UNKNWN Wynwood’s preview of the UNKNWN x Thom Browne capsule collection at a pop-up party with I.W. Harper Whiskey. James was joined by his fellow UNKNWN owners Jaron Kanfer and Frankie Walter Jr.

December 20, 2019
By Laura Schreffler
December 20, 2019
By Paige Mastrandrea
December 20, 2019
By Kellie Speed
December 20, 2019
By Natasha Bazika
