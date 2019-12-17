Saint-Louis crystal
Inside Peruvian-Born Osaka’s Grand Opening Party In Miami

City Guide, Haute Scene, News

Osaka MiamiPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

The highly-anticipated Miami debut of famed Peruvian restaurant, Osaka, did not disappoint, as Miami’s most discerning diners came out to celebrate the grand affair. Complete with mouth-watering Nikkei-style dishes, signature cocktails, an authentic Peruvian Daiko drumming blessing ceremony by Fushu Daiko and a celebratory Asian ceremonial Sake Keg tapping, owners Diego de la Puente and Diego Herrera pulled out all the stops to ensure that Osaka’s entrance to Miami was extraordinarily memorable.

Diego De La Puente, Christian Meier, & Diego Herrera
Diego De La Puente, Christian Meier, & Diego Herrera

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Osaka MiamiPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

Attendees got an exclusive preview of the cuisine to come from Osaka, including fresh nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, seasoned meats, and ceviche, as one bite was more wonderful than the next. DJ/Producer Jernan Nunzi and Antonio Briceno kept the party going after midnight with a lively house set in the bar area, bringing a party atmosphere that was only fitting of true Miami style. Among the VIP guests were actor Cuba Gooding Jr., Peruvian actor Christian Meier, TV host/model Candela Ferro and Mexican actor Khotan Fernandez. 

Cuba Gooding Jr. & Christian Meier
Cuba Gooding Jr. & Christian Meier

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Osaka MiamiPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

Located in the heart of Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, the gorgeous restaurant boasts a Japanese-inspired design that incorporates modern architecture, Feng Shui and signature elements of Peruvian culture from both the past and present. Utilizing dim lighting and natural elements like wooden floors, running waterfalls and greenery, the scene brings forth the cultures of both Japan and Peru in one elevated setting.

OsakaPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

The kitchen is helmed by chefs Rogger Quispe and Juan Urrutia, who have cultivated a multi-sensory menu, merging Japanese techniques with bold Peruvian flavors and influences. The mixology program is designed to help elevate the rich flavors of the cuisine, boasting house-made, crafted cocktails and a lengthy wine and sake list. In addition to the dining room seating, guests can also dine at the ceviche and Nikkei bar, located at the heart of the restaurant.

Osaka MiamiPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

The Miami location marks the brand’s 10th location, with nine locations in South America, and the next opening in London in 2020. While Miamians have been patiently awaiting the famed brand’s arrival, the entry exceeded expectations with a stunning buildout and exquisite food and beverage offerings to match, bringing a unique cultural experience to the neighborhood.

Rogger Quispe & Juan A. Urrutia
Rogger Quispe & Juan A. Urrutia

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Osaka is located at 1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL 33131. For reservations: 786 627-4800.

