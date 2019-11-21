Where To Dine On Thanksgiving In Boston

Tis the Thanksgiving season to indulge (or overindulge, as the holiday case may be).

Whether you are looking to celebrate with an intimate dinner out with your significant other or host a large family gathering, there are many excuses to have someone else prepare your dinner to remember. From multi-course offerings to lavish buffets, here’s a look at five festive spots to feast on a traditional Thanksgiving holiday dinner in Boston.

BOSTON HARBOR HOTEL

Photo Credit: Boston Harbor Hotel

This Thanksgiving, Chef Daniel Bruce will be presenting the annual Thanksgiving Grand Brunch in Boston Harbor Hotel‘s Atlantic Room. Chef Bruce’s menu features an array of holiday classics, including traditional cider basted roast Vermont fresh turkey with a giblet gravy, brioche French toast with Vermont maple syrup along with seafood favorites like Nantucket scallops, sesame roasted salmon with gingered vegetables, and Atlantic seafood paella. Be sure to save some room for some sweet Thanksgiving favorites like cranberry tart, apple crumb tart, and sweet potato marshmallow pie.

70 Rowes Wharf, Boston; Website

BISTRO DU MIDI

Photo Credit: Bistro du Midi

Located across the street from the Boston Public Garden, Bistro du Midi will be hosting an elegant three-course Thanksgiving from Executive Chef Robert Sisca. Here, you can indulge in delicious holiday dishes from starters like arugula and endive salad with hazelnuts, cranberries and goat cheese; and heirloom carrot Veloute to American Kobe beef tartare and venison and pork terrine. Main events include Crescent Farms duck breast, classic roasted turkey with pumpkin brioche stuffing; and sweet corn gnocchi with smoked ricotta. Finish it off with a sweet finale – perhaps a taste of butternut squash tart, carrot cake or chocolate torte?

272 Boylston Street, Boston; Website

ARTISAN BISTRO

Photo Credit: Don Riddle

On Thanksgiving Day, the Ritz-Carlton, Boston’s Executive Chef Kenneth “Shane” Cooprider will be offering a spectacular buffet menu at Artisan Bistro. Start your experience off with a tasty appetizer like sweet potato bisque or an ancient grain salad before moving along to a main event of sage butter rubbed heritage turkey with giblet gravy and cranberry-orange sauce. Side dishes to keep an eye out for include salt roasted root vegetables, candied yam casserole and cornbread dressing filled with local sausage, black walnuts and Granny Smith apples. For dessert, think bourbon pecan pie, plum wine tart and pumpkin cheesecake.

DEUXAVE

Photo Credit: Deuxave

Celebrate the bounty of the season with family and friends at this Back Bay favorite spot. Chef/owner Chris Coombs has prepared a festive three-course dinner (with optional wine pairing) at Deuxave that includes a choice of spiced heirloom pumpkin and lobster soup, pave of duck confit and melange of heirloom roasted beets to start. This year’s celebratory main events feature a choice of Misty Knoll farm turkey with all the trimmings, a “turducken,” braised bone-in beef short ribs or slow roasted salmon. Finish it off with a sampling of apple tatin, bourbon pecan pie or pumpkin cheesecake.

371 Commonwealth Ave, Boston; Website

FOUR SEASONS HOTEL ONE DALTON STREET, BOSTON

Photo Credit: Four Seasons One Dalton, Boston

There are lots of reasons to be grateful every day, but this year, we are thankful for the folks at Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston for easing the stress of the holidays. Make a reservation at One+One Restaurant on the hotel’s second floor to celebrate their first Thanksgiving since the hotel opened earlier this year, and you will be greeted with a complimentary glass of champagne. Traditionalists will love their hand carved turkey served with a dark meat roulade, almond green beans with cranberry and giblet gravy. Also on Senior Sous Chef Kelley Schmidt‘s menu is a juicy horseradish roasted prime rib with glazed baby carrots, horseradish crème and herb jus, and for seafood lovers, a delicate Atlantic striped sea bass is presented with baby root vegetable panache and chive beurre blanc. Vegetarians will love the stuffed pumpkin with wild rice, foraged wild mushrooms and pickled vegetables. Be sure to save some room for an individual pie (think apple, pumpkin, pecan and chocolate cream), white chocolate latte cheesecake with Oreo crust, carrot cake with praline cream cheese frosting, Sicilian pistachio profiteroles or a gourmet donut from the festive-themed donut wall.

1 Dalton Street, Boston; Website