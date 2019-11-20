Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Sneaker heads, rejoice! Louis Vuitton has announced that its coveted Sneaker Trunk will make its global debut next month. Only one exists worldwide—and the special order, hard-sided piece will be unveiled during the House’s special Savoir-Faire event on December 3rd in Miami Design District‘s Paradise Plaza, during Design Miami/.

The luxe-meets-street Sneaker Trunk will house drawers to store at least six pairs of low-tops measured up to a size 13 and eight pairs of high-tops measured up to a size 12. True to Louis Vuitton form, each of the special order trunks can be completely personalized and customized with monograms or even an entire painted logo of preference—whether you’re a Heat fan, a Lakers fan, a Knicks fan or any fan, Louis Vuitton’s got you covered.

Simultaneously, the House will have the worldwide release of its 408 Global Trainers from Virgil Abloh, making for the perfect first resident of the Sneaker Trunk. The 408s will launch in only nine cities across the globe, New York and Chicago being the sole US exclusives. Each city edition will have a signature colored luggage tag; Chicago’s being bright orange and New York’s in dark blue.

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton