Sneak Peek At Louis Vuitton’s 408 Global Trainers & One-Of-One Sneaker Trunk That Will Debut Next Month

City Guide, Fashion, News, Sports

louis vuitton sneaker trunkPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

Sneaker heads, rejoice! Louis Vuitton has announced that its coveted Sneaker Trunk will make its global debut next month. Only one exists worldwide—and the special order, hard-sided piece will be unveiled during the House’s special Savoir-Faire event on December 3rd in Miami Design District‘s Paradise Plaza, during Design Miami/.

The luxe-meets-street Sneaker Trunk will house drawers to store at least six pairs of low-tops measured up to a size 13 and eight pairs of high-tops measured up to a size 12. True to Louis Vuitton form, each of the special order trunks can be completely personalized and customized with monograms or even an entire painted logo of preference—whether you’re a Heat fan, a Lakers fan, a Knicks fan or any fan, Louis Vuitton’s got you covered.

Simultaneously, the House will have the worldwide release of its 408 Global Trainers from Virgil Abloh, making for the perfect first resident of the Sneaker Trunk. The 408s will launch in only nine cities across the globe, New York and Chicago being the sole US exclusives. Each city edition will have a signature colored luggage tag; Chicago’s being bright orange and New York’s in dark blue.

Louis Vuitton 408 Global Sneakers by Virgil Abloh - New York edition
Louis Vuitton 408 Global Trainers from Virgil Abloh – New York edition

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

The 408 Global Trainers New York edition will release on Monday November 25th, while the Chicago edition will release on Wednesday December 4th. For any inquiries and/or orders regarding the Sneaker Trunk, clients can reach out to [email protected] to schedule a private appointment.
Louis Vuitton 408 Global Trainers from Virgil Abloh - Chicago edition
Louis Vuitton 408 Global Trainers from Virgil Abloh – Chicago edition
TOP - Jon Paul Pérez, Felipe Pérez, Nicholas Pérez, BOTTOM - Christina Pérez, Jorge M. Pérez, Darlene Boytell-Pérez, Kastyn Pérez
Art
November 20, 2019
Jorge M. Pérez Grants $2 Million To Inaugural Winners Of The CreARTE Program
By Andres E. Caceres
Celebrities
November 19, 2019
DJ/Producer Boris Brejcha Offers A Glimpse Of The Man Behind The Mask
By Kellie Speed
Celebrities
November 19, 2019
Jay-Z, Beyoncé & Pals Raise $6M At Swanky SoFlo Shawn Carter Foundation Gala
By Lesley Abravanel
Haute Living x Dior Cruise 2020
Fashion
November 19, 2019
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Cruise 2020
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_ALFIE ALLEN_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

