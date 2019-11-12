Photo Credit: BFA

Christopher Kostow is a man in demand. As the chef behind one of only 135 3 Michelin star restaurants in the world—Napa Valley‘s The Restaurant at Meadowood—he knows all about culinary perfection and striving for excellence. But, until now, it’s only been those who travel to his picture-perfect hotel, Meadowood, that have been able to taste his innovative American fare. That changed over the weekend when Kostow brought his haute cuisine to Los Angeles with American Express Centurion and The Summit for Three by Centurion, an unimaginable three-night dining experience timed against SUMMIT LA19. Summit LA is the world’s preeminent ideas festival, featuring over 80 talks and 40 performances. This experience represents one of the most meaningful gathering of the minds amongst leaders in their respective fields. Kostow—along with fellow chefs René Redzepi of Noma and Michael Solomonov of Zahav—took over the Cooper Design Space Penthouse to serve his fabulous fare to an intimate, upscale audience… and in the process, chatted with Haute Living about his plans for expansion, how he strives for culinary perfection and what he’s really doing on his night off from The Restaurant (and what he’s really eating).

Photo Credit: BFA

Let’s talk about the Amex Centurion Summit Dinner series. How do you feel about serving your Michelin star fare in a completely different setting?

We’re thrilled to partner with American Express Centurion on this very well concepted event during Summit LA. It’s a wonderful opportunity for our team to share a glimpse of what we do at The Restaurant at Meadowood.

What are you most excited about working with American Express Centurion?

The American Express Centurion team is wonderful to work with. They have the same expectation for high quality standards, which makes executing an event at this level feasible. They have also brought together an extremely talented group of partners and guests- we’re looking forward to a really special evening.

Have you done any brand collaborations like this in the past?

Our team has had the great fortune to work with many amazing brands from all over the world. We choose to collaborate with partners who have similar standards and the desire to create unique experiences.

Photo Credit: BFA

How will you be reinventing Meadowood to fit the Los Angeles backdrop, as well as the physical space in the Cooper Design Space?

American Express Centurion has done an amazing job curating each night. Our dinner will feel very specific to The Restaurant. We are also bringing a few special touches from the Napa Valley for the guests to enjoy.

Do you plan on catering to the city in some way, or creating something that’s unique for LA specifically? What, if so?

We want to provide our guests in Los Angeles with the same experience we would provide our guests at The Restaurant.

Have you tried the dishes at Zahav or Noma before? Are you planning on staying for the entire weekend to meet Chef Solomonov or Chef Redzepi?

I have great respect for both Michael and Rene and have had the pleasure to collaborate with both of them in the past. Michael joined us at The Restaurant for our December guest chef series The Twelve Days of Christmas, and Rene and I were able to cook together in Napa Valley last year.

Photo Credit: BFA

Do you have long-term plans to create concepts in other cities around the States or the world outside of Napa? If so, in 5 years, 10, etc.?

We are definitely always exploring new and interesting projects. This summer we opened a new project in Mainland China called Ensue. It’s been a wonderful opportunity to spend more time in that part of the world as well as challenge and grow my own palate.

How do you keep The Restaurant at Meadowood constantly evolving?

The Restaurant continues to evolve because of our talented team. They push every single day to keep things moving forward.

Photo Credit: BFA

When you’re home, are you cooking for your family, or are they cooking for you? If you cook, what are you making?

My wife, Martina, is a wonderful cook and prepares most of the meals for our family. I try to cook at home once a week – usually something simple. Martina’s top pick is miso salmon and vegetables.

What are your top 5 go-to restaurants in the world, and what are you ordering when you’re there?

That is a tough question. There are too many restaurants to choose from in the world and too many friends who might be offended by my choices.

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

My greatest luxury in life is the time I have with my family.

Photo Credit: BFA