Gurkha Cigars Unveils 3 New Cigars

News

Gurkha - 30 year anniversary box openPhoto Credit: Burkha Cigars

Gurkha Cigars went to the annual International Premium Cigar and Pipe Retailers’ convention over the summer with new cigars in tow. The maker of fine cigars debuted three new products that were unveiled at the annual event that brings together cigar aficionados in the Nevada desert’s oasis.

The new cigars are called Gurkha Real, Nicaragua Series, and Treinta, serving as the latest additions to the company’s already fine selection. The three will be available in local stores this fall.

“I am proud to say that these are some of the best cigars that we have ever introduced and they will be a great addition to our flavor profiles,” said Kaizad Hansotia, CEO of Gurkha Cigars. “These cigars will be an instant favorite for any cigar lover and will quickly become a humidor staple.”

Gurkha Cigars are well-known around the world for their top-shelf cigars, with millions produced every year and are sold in more than 70 countries.

Gurkha RealPhoto Credit: Burkha Cigars

Gurkha Real

Gurkha Real is a real Dominican beauty that provides a smooth mild-to-medium smoke. The cigars are available in four sizes in 20-count boxes for the following sizes:

Robusto (5×52) – $8/cigar (MSRP)
Toro (6×54) – $8.50/cigar (MSRP)
Churchill (7×52) – $8.95/cigar (MSRP)
Magnum (6×60) – $8.95/cigar (MSRP)

The Gurkha Real is made at Tabacalera Las Lavas in the Dominican Republic and features a Criollo 98 Ligero (DR), Criollo 98 Seco (DR) and Nicaragua Seco filler; an Olor Dominicano binder; and a Connecticut/Ecuador wrapper.

Gurkha Cigars - Nicaragua SeriesPhoto Credit: Burkha Cigars

Gurkha Nicaragua Series

Gurkha’s Nicaragua Series is a special-edition cigar that is going to have customers begging for more. This cigar is available by invitation-only to Gurkha’s top retailers who will only be allowed to buy five boxes per size, per store. This Nicaraguan puro is a medium-to-¾ full smoke.

The cigars are available in four sizes in 20-count boxes for the following sizes:

Robusto (5×52) – $9.75/cigar (MSRP)
Toro (6×54) – $9.95/cigar (MSRP)
Magnum (6×60) – $10.95/cigar (MSRP)
Belicoso (6 1/8 x 52) – $10.95/cigar (MSRP)

The Nicaragua Series is also made by Arganosa Leaf and has an Aganorsa Corojo 99 Clara wrapper leaf from Nicaragua, a Corojo 99 Aganorsa double binder and Corojo 99 and Criollo 98 Aganorsa filler.

Gurkha - 30 year anniversary boxPhoto Credit: Burkha Cigars

Gurkha Treinta – 30 -Year Anniversary Cigar

This cigar commemorates the 30-year Anniversary since the Gurkha brand was purchased and revitalized by Kaizad Hansotia. To mark the year, Gurkha introduced its anniversary cigar known as Treinta. The cigars hail from Arganosa Leaf in Nicaragua and are available in three sizes. The first 1,000 boxes per size are released in limited-edition commemorative boxes. Gurkha is introducing a beautifully elegant tin that houses five Toro Treinta cigars and retails for $67.50/tin.

The cigars will be available in 21 count boxes in the following three sizes:

Robusto (5×52) – $13/cigars (MSRP)
Toro (6×54) – $13.50/cigars (MSRP)
Magnum (6×60) – $13.90/cigars (MSRP)

Gurkha is also releasing a limited-edition Anniversary humidor that will include 50 Treinta Limitada cigars and a limited edition Anniversary cabinet that will include 100 Treinta Limitada cigars. These cigars will only be available with these humidors. The humidor will retail for $800 and includes 25 Belicoso cigars (6 ¼ x 52) that retail for $14.50 per stick and 25 Figurado cigars (6 ¾ x 52) that retail for $15.00 per stick and the cabinet will retail for $1600 with 50 of the Belicoso cigars and 50 of the Figurado.

This cigar features a Corojo 99 Aganorsa binder, an Ecuador Habano Rosado wrapper and a Corojo 99 and Criollo 98 from Esteli and Jalapa filler.

Gurkha Cigars Additional items:

Gurkha is also adding new sizes to several existing lines including:
-Marquesa
Magnum (6×60) – $10.00/cigar (MSRP)

-Cellar Reserve 12 year
Robusto (5×52) – $9.00/cigar (MSRP)
Toro (6×54) – $9.50/cigar (MSRP)

-Cellar Reserve 15 year
Robusto (5×52) – $9.50/cigar (MSRP)
Toro (6×54) – $10.00/cigar (MSRP)

-Grand Reserve – Cognac infused
Corona (5×42) – $11.00/cigar (MSRP)

-Bourbon Collection – Bourbon infused
Corona (5×42) – $10.00/cigar (MSRP)

-Private Select – Rum infused
Corona (5×42) – $10.00/cigar (MSRP)

For more on Gurkha Cigars, visit http://www.gurkhacigars.com.

Gurkha - cigar & scotchPhoto Credit: Burkha Cigars

