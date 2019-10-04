Photo Credit: Kiki on the River

Slugger David “Big Papi” Ortiz made one of his first public appearances since being shot in the Dominican Republic when he spent his Sunday night at Kiki on The River for the haute spot’s ultimate Sunday Funday party. Along with fellow ballers Gregory Polanco and Luis David Montero, Ortiz celebrated riverside with a bottle of Dom Perignon, Greek salad and grilled chicken, and took photos with Kiki on The River partner Aris Nanos and fans.

Dominican singer/songwriter, Natti Natasha—whose video for “Sin Pijama,” her song with Becky G., was the most watched YouTube video in Colombia in 2018 with over a billion views—was spotted Monday night at W Miami’s 15th floor rooftop restaurant ADDiKT wearing a gorgeous silver sparkling two-piece during the latest installment of What She Said. It is the W brand’s signature speaker series empowering individuality, inclusivity and honesty for women around the world together with ASCAP and She Is The Music—a nonprofit devoted to increasing the number of women working in all aspects of the music industry.

Colombian songwriter and record producing legend, Fonseca, was also seen enjoying the panel discussion moderated by Billboard Latin Charts Manager Pamela Bustios and led by female music industry mavericks Shari Short, singer and songwriter for the likes of Miley Cyrus and Arianna Grande; Puerto Rican singer GALE; Panic! At the Disco, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Dua Lipa, and Katy Perry producer Suzy Shinn; Colombian DJ/producer Ali Stone; and Colombian producer Maria Elisa Ayerbe.

Rockstar Energy CEO Russ Weiner is selling his 48,000+ square foot Setai-style North Bay Road sprawl for $35 million. The house was custom built in 2014 by Bart Reines and designed by Miami’s own A-list architect Kobi Karp. He also listed his Delray Beach oceanfront estate for around the same price. Russ, you need cash? Also unloading his Miami Beach pad: architect Luca Andrisani, who is selling his condo at the Oceanside Plaza on Collins Ave. for $975k. Nothing to sniff at, he bought in 2015 for $550k. On the buyer’s end, retired baller Mike Piazza just dropped $5.6 mil on a unit at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach.