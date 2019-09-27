Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown Goes Blonde in Miami

Remember that time Britney Spears shaved her head in Miami? Well, not nearly as extreme, but nonetheless newsworthy for those who follow these things was 15-year-old Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, who was in Miami at Edgewater’s YSV Hair Salon & Spa. Here, she traded in her wavy brown lob for a straighter, extended blonde ‘do. Stranger things have happened, indeed—right Britney?—but still, “Millie Bobby Brown Went Blonde” was a big headline this past week.

Photo Credit: Mandrake Miami

On Monday night, Latin music’s ‘it couple’, Karol G and Anuel AA, enjoyed a lively date night at Mandrake Miami. Feasting on crispy fried rice, yellowtail jalapeño and sushi rolls, the engaged couple held hands as they watched the late-night dragon dancer show and chatted with owner Roman Jones.

Future and Meek Mill arrived at Mr. Jones at 3:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning, where they were greeted with parades of Ron Barceló and champagne and, of course, says our source, “beautiful models.” In celebration of his concert earlier in the evening, Future jumped on stage around 4:30 a.m. to perform some of his greatest hits including “Mask Off,” “Move that Dope” and “Stick Talk.” Rumor has it, the rappers dropped at least $10k that night. And people say celebs get everything for free. Huh.

Photo Credit: Kenneth Dapaah

Chris Paul, the highest-paid player in the NBA from Oklahoma City Thunder, was seen supping Sunday at Kiki on The River. Joined by David Alexander—personal trainer to the stars and top athletes—Paul dined on zucchini chips, Greek salad, chicken souvlaki and baklava. Fans gawked at Paul and high-fived him, fanning the flames of rumors that he may be looking to make a move to the Miami Heat.