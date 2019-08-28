French Montana
Hublot Celebrates French Montana’s Haute Living Cover At Papi Steak
French Montana
French Montana On How Friendship + His Roots Influenced His Wavey New Album
Eva Longoria
Eva The Explorer: Globe-Trotter Eva Longoria On The Greatest Adventure Of All—Motherhood
Greg Norman
How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business
louis vuitton
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Louis Vuitton’s SS19 Men’s Collection By Virgil Abloh Starring Nasir Dean

What To Do If You’re Home In L.A. This Labor Day

Struck at home this Labor Day and struggling to figure out what to do besides beach, bar, repeat? Check out our handy guide to what’s going on in the City of Angels over Labor Day 2019 weekend. 

Gourmet L.A.—The Taste Returns

LA Times The TastePhoto Credit: LA Times The Taste

Paramount Pictures sets the scene for The Taste, the L.A. Times‘ ultimate foodie eventL.A. Highlights include appearances by Nancy Silverton and Neal Fraser, plus some of the best delicacies in LA. Participating restaurants include Love & Salt, Salazar, Employees Only, Faith & Flower, Little Sister, Madre, The Bellwether, Viviane and The Bazaar by José Andrés August 30-Sept. 1.

Music, Music, Music

Hollywood BowlPhoto Credit: chirajuti : Shutterstock

There are plenty of options for music lovers this holiday weekend. David Newman conducts the L.A. Philharmonic to play the music of maestro John Williams—the man behind “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” “Harry Potter” and more—at the Hollywood Bowl, complete with an appearance by the man himself on August 30 and 31.

The Rose Bowl will host Pasadena Daydream, which is headlined by The Cure, The Deftones and The Pixies on August 31.

Food, music and culture combine at the Made in LA fest August 31 and Sept. 1, with a musical lineup that includes the Cold War Kids, Phantom Planet and Donavon Frankenreiter.

Hollywood Classic “When Harry Met Sally” Comes To Hollywood Forever

CinespiaPhoto Credit: IMAGEPIXIES : Shutterstock

You’ll have what she’s having? You sure will! Bring food exactly the way you like it and hunker down at the iconic Hollywood Forever cemetery for a Cinespia screening of Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan’s classic “When Harry Met Sally” on Sept. 1.

Art

The BroadPhoto Credit: Kapi Ng : Shutterstock

The Broad is hosting “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983” this holiday weekend. The exhibit explores how social justice movements, as well as stylistic evolutions in visual art eere powerfully expressed in the work of artists including Romare BeardenBarkley HendricksNoah PurifoyMartin PuryearFaith RinggoldBetye SaarAlma ThomasCharles White, and William T. Williams.

Meanwhile, the Skirball Center is featuring “Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite”—over forty photographs of black women and men with natural hair and clothes that reclaimed their African roots. It is the first-ever major exhibition dedicated to Brathwaite.

Last but not least is “Gráfica América” at the Museum of Latin American Art, an exhibition which celebrates the collaborative spirit of printmaking through historical prints and publications as well as contemporary traditional and experimental works made in collective studios and workshops established by Latin American and Latinx printmakers.

A Beloved Institution Reopens

The Music CenterPhoto Credit: Tim Street-Porter

Downtown L.A. is celebrating the much-anticipated grand reopening of beloved Los Angeles institution the Music Center‘s 20-month, $41 million renovation. The goal is to create a “Plaza for All” with food, entertainment and general joie de vivre. Check out how the center—which officially reopens today—has changed.

