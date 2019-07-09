beyonce
News
Top-Earning Celebrities Of 2019: Find Out Who Was The Biggest Earner On The Forbes List With $185 Mil
todd gurley
Haute Scene
Inside Haute Living’s Todd Gurley Cover Launch Celebration With Rolls-Royce & Louis XIII At. Mr. C Beverly Hills
Adriana DeMoura, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Farah Abassi
News
Inside Haute Living’s Beauty Summit Kick-Off Dinner, Presented By Juvéderm At Residences By Armani/Casa
Giancarlo Stanton
News
How Giancarlo Stanton Is Planning On Making History With The New York Yankees
Derek Jeter
Cover Story
Derek Jeter Transitions From The Field To Front Office As Miami Marlins’ CEO

Inside Haute Living’s Todd Gurley Cover Launch Celebration With Rolls-Royce & Louis XIII At. Mr. C Beverly Hills

Celebrities, Haute Scene, News, Top 5 featured

todd gurley

Last night, Haute Living celebrated its latest Los Angeles cover star, Todd Gurley of the L.A. Rams, together with Rolls-Royce and Louis XIII Cognac. Taking place at Mr. C Beverly Hills, the evening honored Gurley’s already incredibly impressive accomplishments at a mere 24-years old, as the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

todd gurley
Todd Gurley and Chris Long
todd gurley
Kris D. Lofton
todd gurley
Donovan Carter

The evening began with flutes of Champagne being passed around to the guests at the outside entrance to the Restaurant at Mr. C, where a red carpet was laid underneath a stunning Rolls-Royce Phantom, providing the perfect backdrop for guests to take some very memorable photographs. Gurley pulled up to the fête in style, in an extended wheel base Rolls-Royce Phantom.

todd gurley
Todd Gurley pulls up to the event in style
todd gurley
Todd Gurley poses in front of the Rolls-Royce Phantom
todd gurley
Jay Ajayi, Chris Long & Todd Gurley

Shortly thereafter, guests—which included former two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long; fellow HBO Ballers actors Kris D. Lofton and Donovan Carter; and former Super Bowl champion Jay Ajayi of the Philadelphia Eagles—were invited into the private room of the restaurant, where the table was gorgeously appointed with fresh flowers and Louis XIII decanters. The coursed dinner was served, featuring some Cipriani classic dishes like Cucumber Salad with Avocado, Tomatoes and Sweet Corn, Risotto Primavera, Grilled Branzino and Prime Beef Tenderloin al Barolo.

todd gurley
Cipriani classic dishes & the Louis XIII decanter
todd gurley
Deyvanshi Masrani & Kamal Hotchandani

As the main courses were delivered to the table, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani made a speech to honor Gurley for his accomplishments both on and off the field, as well as partners for the evening, Jessica Moerbe and Jennifer Stroup of Rolls-Royce, and Louis XIII Cognac. Gurley graciously accepted Hotchandani’s kind words and the group clinked their glasses in acknowledgement.

todd gurley
Kamal Hotchandani delivering his toast

Before the desserts arrived, guests were invited back to the front of the restaurant, where a special Louis XIII Cognac moment was set up next to the stunning vehicle, parked in all its glory. Brand ambassador Wayne Chang led the guests through the beautiful toasting moment, praising Gurley while guests cheered him on. The clinks of the Louis XIII signature Baccarat glasses echoed through the air as guests sipped on the 100-years-in-a-bottle liquid.

todd gurley
Preparing for the Louis XIII moment
todd gurley
Wayne Chang helps the Haute Living cover star open the Louis XIII decanter
todd gurley
A Louis XIII toast

Before heading back inside to the restaurant, where a selection of signature Cipriani desserts were waiting—including the delectable vanilla meringue cake—artist Crime, creator of Crime by Design, presented Gurley with a custom art piece, personalized with several intricate details from Gurley’s personal and professional life. Gurley graciously accepted the piece and the group continued to celebrate into the late hours of the night on the perfect Los Angeles evening.

todd gurley
Todd Gurley, Crime By Design, Kamal Hotchandani

All images courtesy of Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Haute Living.

todd gurley
The cover star with Jennifer Stroup
todd gurley
The cover star with Jessica Moerbe

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
louis vuitton
Fashion
July 11, 2019
Louis Vuitton Opens Temporary Neon Green Pop-Up In New York’s LES With Virgil Abloh’s FW19 Collection
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Buly
Art
July 11, 2019
The Louvre Partners With French Perfumer Buly On Painting-Inspired Fragrances
By Laura Schreffler
beyonce
Celebrities
July 10, 2019
Top-Earning Celebrities Of 2019: Find Out Who Was The Biggest Earner On The Forbes List With $185 Mil
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Art
July 10, 2019
An Art Enthusiast’s Dream: A Closer Look At Avant Gallery’s Latest Art Collection
By Alejandra Tenorio
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_STERLING SHEPARD_NY

New York

Cvr1_DEREK JETER

Miami

Loader