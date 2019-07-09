Last night, Haute Living celebrated its latest Los Angeles cover star, Todd Gurley of the L.A. Rams, together with Rolls-Royce and Louis XIII Cognac. Taking place at Mr. C Beverly Hills, the evening honored Gurley’s already incredibly impressive accomplishments at a mere 24-years old, as the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

The evening began with flutes of Champagne being passed around to the guests at the outside entrance to the Restaurant at Mr. C, where a red carpet was laid underneath a stunning Rolls-Royce Phantom, providing the perfect backdrop for guests to take some very memorable photographs. Gurley pulled up to the fête in style, in an extended wheel base Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Shortly thereafter, guests—which included former two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long; fellow HBO Ballers actors Kris D. Lofton and Donovan Carter; and former Super Bowl champion Jay Ajayi of the Philadelphia Eagles—were invited into the private room of the restaurant, where the table was gorgeously appointed with fresh flowers and Louis XIII decanters. The coursed dinner was served, featuring some Cipriani classic dishes like Cucumber Salad with Avocado, Tomatoes and Sweet Corn, Risotto Primavera, Grilled Branzino and Prime Beef Tenderloin al Barolo.

As the main courses were delivered to the table, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani made a speech to honor Gurley for his accomplishments both on and off the field, as well as partners for the evening, Jessica Moerbe and Jennifer Stroup of Rolls-Royce, and Louis XIII Cognac. Gurley graciously accepted Hotchandani’s kind words and the group clinked their glasses in acknowledgement.

Before the desserts arrived, guests were invited back to the front of the restaurant, where a special Louis XIII Cognac moment was set up next to the stunning vehicle, parked in all its glory. Brand ambassador Wayne Chang led the guests through the beautiful toasting moment, praising Gurley while guests cheered him on. The clinks of the Louis XIII signature Baccarat glasses echoed through the air as guests sipped on the 100-years-in-a-bottle liquid.

Before heading back inside to the restaurant, where a selection of signature Cipriani desserts were waiting—including the delectable vanilla meringue cake—artist Crime, creator of Crime by Design, presented Gurley with a custom art piece, personalized with several intricate details from Gurley’s personal and professional life. Gurley graciously accepted the piece and the group continued to celebrate into the late hours of the night on the perfect Los Angeles evening.

All images courtesy of Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Haute Living.