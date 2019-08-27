Famed pop artist Domingo Zapata embarked on his most ambitious work to date, with a 15-story vinyl mural at One Times Square, which makes it the largest vinyl mural in New York City. Over six days, which started on Monday, August 12 through to Saturday, August 17, the Spanish artist painted a retrospective of his work across a 15-story vinyl canvas.

Encompassing floors three through 18, across the east, west and south facades of One Times Square, the mural wraps three walls of billboard signage, at approximately 300-feet in height. It covers a total 30,000-square-feet, making it easily seen by Times Square’s 350,000 daily visitors.

From 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day, Zapata painted from suspended state-of-the-art scaffolding in front of Times Square’s 350,000 daily visitors. The work, sponsored by Iberostar Hotels and Resorts and Emilio Moro Bodegas, incorporates themes and highlights from Zapata’s 20-year career—including his Polo, Flowers, Panda and Flamenco series. He also refers to the reception held at the Vatican on March 2019, when he was invited to paint alongside Pope Francis.

“My painting at One Times Square will pay tribute to all the themes I’ve worked on for the past 20 years,” said Zapata. “Life is a dream, and I want to communicate that message to all the many people who travel through and cast their eyes on the ‘Crossroads of the World.’’

The mural will remain on display at One Times Square for one month. Following the installation, the vinyl canvas will then be deconstructed and repurposed as smaller works and clothing and donated to New York City non-profits, Scholas Occurrentes and Elevate New York.

“Domingo’s art provides a sensory journey that has inspired many for the last two decades,” said Brett Warbrick, Marketing Director for the Americas at Iberostar Hotels & Resorts. “For Iberostar, it’s all about experiences that leave an imprint and allow people to connect with themselves and their surroundings. We’re proud to support the trajectory celebration of this wonderful Majorcan artist.”