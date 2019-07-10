beyonce
Top-Earning Celebrities Of 2019: Find Out Who Was The Biggest Earner On The Forbes List With $185 Mil
Inside Haute Living's Todd Gurley Cover Launch Celebration With Rolls-Royce & Louis XIII At. Mr. C Beverly Hills
Inside Haute Living's Beauty Summit Kick-Off Dinner, Presented By Juvéderm At Residences By Armani/Casa
How Giancarlo Stanton Is Planning On Making History With The New York Yankees
Derek Jeter Transitions From The Field To Front Office As Miami Marlins' CEO

Inside Haute Living's Intimate Omakase Dinner With Grand Seiko At The Versace Mansion

Haute Scene, Haute Time, News

Versace Mansion
Versace Mansion

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Haute Living and Grand Seiko came together to celebrate the launch of the Grand Seiko 50th Anniversary GT-R Limited Edition in Japanese tradition with an intimate omakase and whisky dinner at the iconic Versace Mansion in Miami Beach.

Grand Seiko
Grand Seiko 50th Anniversary GT-R

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The brand‘s Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary model pays homage to the historic race-car version of the Skyline 2000 GT-R,  which will be available by March 2020. Boasting the model’s emblematic ‘Bayside blue’ color and made with high-intensity titanium that protects it from scratches as well as featuring 10 bar water resistance, the timepiece embodies Grand Seiko’s ethos of precision, durability and legibility.

Nadav Benimetzky, Fernanda Frascino, Stephanie and Masoud Sojaee, Brett David and Karmel Bartoleti
Nadav Benimetzky, Fernanda Frascino, Stephanie and Masoud Shojaee, Brett David and Karmel Bartoleti

Guests got to view the special timepiece in person and try it on, as well as preview the exclusive Micro Artist Studio masterpieces from the brand as they enjoyed the cocktail portion of the event. Specialty whisky-based cocktails were past as attendees learned about Grand Seiko’s craftsmanship and latest releases, before heading upstairs to Sushi by Bou for dinner.

Masoud Shojaee and Rusty Rowlands
Masoud Shojaee and Rusty Rowlands

In honor of the occasion, the hip omakase spot privatized the space with a gorgeous Japanese-inspired setting, featuring two long white tables accented by beautiful pink floral arrangements. The dinner area centered around Haute Living and Grand Seiko branding at the front of the room, where guests got to view a detailed video to watch Grand Seiko’s watch craftsmanship up close, before embarking on the indulgent 17-course omakase feast.

Elysha and Emre Erkul
Elysha and Emre Erkul

Chefs Mike and Jordan of Sushi by Bou fired up the sushi counter, presenting a fresh lineup of both rare and crowd-favorite nigiri pieces. Embodying the same precision as Grand Seiko’s watchmaking, the chefs prepared each piece of sushi with the utmost care and attention to detail throughout the night. Guests got to enjoy everything from Botan Ebi (sweet shrimp) to Hokkaido Uni, Soy-marinated Tuna, Scallop with charcoal salt, melt-in-your-mouth O toro and Chu Toro, torched A-5 Wagyu seasoned with truffle salt and so much more. The exquisite omakase feast was expertly paired with Japanese Suntory Whisky to complete the authentic experience.

Sushi by BouPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

At the end of the evening, Grand Seiko Vice President Rusty Rowlands and Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani took to the center of the room to thank the guests for coming out for the special evening to celebrate the exciting launch with them. They also paid special thanks to the talented Sushi by Bou team, who made the one-of-a-kind experience possible. Guests departed the evening with special gift bags from the brand, featuring a special bottle of Suntory Whisky to enjoy at home.

Sushi by BouPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Nadav Benimetzky, Brett David and Seth Semilof
Nadav Benimetzky, Brett David and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Louis Birdman and Charles Mejjati
Louis Birdman and Charles Mejjati

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Rusty Rowlands, Gonzalo Morales and Kamal Hotchandani
Rusty Rowlands, Gonzalo Morales and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain MauriceSushi by BouPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Kamal Hotchandani and Rusty Rowlands
Kamal Hotchandani and Rusty Rowlands

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Joe Kirk, Sandeep Chugani, Priscilla Ilarraza and Horacio Ramos
Joe Kirk, Mr. and Mrs. Sandeep Chugani and Horacio Ramos

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Grand SeikoPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Sushi by BouPhoto Credit: Romain Maurice

Loader