Haute Living and Grand Seiko came together to celebrate the launch of the Grand Seiko 50th Anniversary GT-R Limited Edition in Japanese tradition with an intimate omakase and whisky dinner at the iconic Versace Mansion in Miami Beach.

The brand‘s Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary model pays homage to the historic race-car version of the Skyline 2000 GT-R, which will be available by March 2020. Boasting the model’s emblematic ‘Bayside blue’ color and made with high-intensity titanium that protects it from scratches as well as featuring 10 bar water resistance, the timepiece embodies Grand Seiko’s ethos of precision, durability and legibility.

Guests got to view the special timepiece in person and try it on, as well as preview the exclusive Micro Artist Studio masterpieces from the brand as they enjoyed the cocktail portion of the event. Specialty whisky-based cocktails were past as attendees learned about Grand Seiko’s craftsmanship and latest releases, before heading upstairs to Sushi by Bou for dinner.

In honor of the occasion, the hip omakase spot privatized the space with a gorgeous Japanese-inspired setting, featuring two long white tables accented by beautiful pink floral arrangements. The dinner area centered around Haute Living and Grand Seiko branding at the front of the room, where guests got to view a detailed video to watch Grand Seiko’s watch craftsmanship up close, before embarking on the indulgent 17-course omakase feast.

Chefs Mike and Jordan of Sushi by Bou fired up the sushi counter, presenting a fresh lineup of both rare and crowd-favorite nigiri pieces. Embodying the same precision as Grand Seiko’s watchmaking, the chefs prepared each piece of sushi with the utmost care and attention to detail throughout the night. Guests got to enjoy everything from Botan Ebi (sweet shrimp) to Hokkaido Uni, Soy-marinated Tuna, Scallop with charcoal salt, melt-in-your-mouth O toro and Chu Toro, torched A-5 Wagyu seasoned with truffle salt and so much more. The exquisite omakase feast was expertly paired with Japanese Suntory Whisky to complete the authentic experience.

At the end of the evening, Grand Seiko Vice President Rusty Rowlands and Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani took to the center of the room to thank the guests for coming out for the special evening to celebrate the exciting launch with them. They also paid special thanks to the talented Sushi by Bou team, who made the one-of-a-kind experience possible. Guests departed the evening with special gift bags from the brand, featuring a special bottle of Suntory Whisky to enjoy at home.

