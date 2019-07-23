Because everyone should have a bit of haute couture with their scones and clotted cream! Here are five five-star hotels around the world that are offering fashionable afternoon teas this summer.

“Gems of the Sea” afternoon tea with Misis at the St. Regis Bangkok

Photo Credit: St. Regis Bangkok

The St. Regis Bangkok is going Ariel-style this summer with its Gems of the Sea Afternoon Tea. This limited-time offering pairs themed savory and sweets in an exclusive collaboration with Italian jewelry brand Misis—in particular its “Reef Party,” “Woman of the Sea” and “Positano” collections. Executive Chef Chris Miller and Executive Pastry Chef Aey Anupong have styled the tea to resemble coral growing from a seabed, which a slew of ocean-inspired treats including an entrée of edible oyster shells with avocado crème and salmon pearls; blue curacao bubbles, confectionaries created with white chocolate, tonka bean and filled with blood orange (to mimic ocean waves); black forest stone cake adorned with white chocolate coral; an octopus and olive baguette; sea salt and thyme scones; and a salmon confit lollipop with wasabi mayonnaise and dulse flakes. The tea is available from August 2-September 30.

“Winston in the Garden” afternoon tea with Harry Winston at the Peninsula

Shanghai, Hong Kong and Beijing hotels Photo Credit: Peninsula Hotels

Things are heating up at The Peninsula hotels in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing this summer thanks to a partnership with jewelry brand Harry Winston, who has joined forces with the Peninsula’s haute hotels in Asia to launch the new and exclusive “Winston Garden at The Peninsula” afternoon tea. Available throughout June and July, the tea takes inspiration from Harry Winston’s four iconic floral-oriented jewelry collections: “Forget-Me-Not”, “Lotus Cluster”, “Lily Cluster” and “Sunflower.” Sweets inspired by the collection include indulgent mango madeleines with mango mousse (inspired by the Sunflower collection); richly textured blue gem shortbread with vanilla cream (a sweet expression of the Lily Cluster collection); and mouth-watering raspberry macarons (an interpretation of the Forget-Me-Not collection). The tea will also feature a selection of striking decorative touches that reflect Harry Winston’s signature blue sapphire colors and motifs, such as the famed “Winston Gate.” Even better, those who indulge in this high-end tea will also be eligible to receive a special gift at the Harry Winston boutique at The Peninsula Shopping Arcade. Stocks are limited, so you better make your reservation faster than you can say “teatime!”

Giuseppe Zanotti’s “In Love With Dazzling Beauty” Afternoon Tea

at the Ritz-Carlton Bangkok

Photo Credit: Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

Italian luxury footwear and fashion brand Giuseppe Zanotti is hot-stepping its way into an afternoon tea at the Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, an afternoon affair inspired by its Fall-Winter 2019 “Urban Beauty” Collection. Executive Pastry Chef Richard Long and his team reinterpreted Zanotti’s “sensually chaotic” aesthetic and translated the luxury brand’s designs into six delectable “graphic and geometric” gourmet items with the “textured and exotic” themes found throughout the collection. The crystal-encrusted butterflies from Zanotti’s heels flutter onto the beautifully crafted afternoon tea set, which also features a bed of exotic flowers with crystal-encrusted petals. Delectable bites are placed on intricate, rotating flower beds. Sweets include a mascarpone raspberry tart, which reimagines the floral motif of Giuseppe Zanotti “Fleur” heels; an apricot basil cake—basil-infused apricot cream, apricot confit and almond crémeux topped with a chocolate art butterfly—inspired by the brand’s signature “Amabel bow” heels; and a pistachio moscato tart topped with an edible flower jelly. The tea is served with savory items like foie gras and fig mousse macaroons with Prunier caviar and BBQ pulled-pork squid ink mini burgers, as well as coffee or hot chocolate. The afternoon tea set will be available at Café 103 through September 15.