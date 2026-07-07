The Equestrian Events Worth Traveling For This Summer

Horse racing has always been about more than the race. It is about the hat, the garden party, the glass of champagne held in exactly the right way, and the specific thrill of watching something genuinely extraordinary happen at speed. This summer, the equestrian calendar is delivering all of that and then some, with a handful of events that have evolved so far beyond their sporting origins that they have become full luxury travel destinations in their own right. These are the ones worth putting on the radar.

Photo Credit: Talia Smith

Markel Magnolia Cup | Goodwood, England | July 30

If there is one equestrian event this summer that has a story worth following beyond the race itself, it is the Markel Magnolia Cup at Goodwood. Held during the Qatar Goodwood Festival on a 12,000-acre Sussex estate that somehow manages to be both an elite flat racing venue and a world-class motorsport destination, the Magnolia Cup is a women-only amateur charity race that has, over its 15 years, raised more than £3.5 million for the Education Above All Foundation.

This year’s race brings a historic first. Zoey Schorsch, a 26-year-old New York entrepreneur and executive at the Audrain Group, one of America’s leading automotive museum and motorsport organizations, will become the first American woman ever to compete in the Magnolia Cup. The race brings together 12 accomplished amateur women from business, sport, media, and fashion, none of them professional jockeys, who undergo months of intensive training before competing down Goodwood’s iconic straight. Past competitors have included Olympians, CEOs, journalists, models, and television presenters.

Photo Credit: Kirsty Jayne Russell

Schorsch’s path to the starting line is its own story. Her family’s connection to Goodwood runs through motorsport, as Audrain has sponsored the estate’s Members’ Meeting for years, making the estate a place she has known since childhood. The Magnolia Cup brought her into an entirely different chapter of it. As an openly gay rider and LGBTQ+ advocate, she has spoken publicly about using the platform to champion greater representation in horse racing and in traditionally exclusive industries more broadly, while also raising funds for a cause that expands access to education globally.

The Regency Ball that follows the race at Goodwood House is described by those who have attended as less corporate gala than genuine celebration, the kind of evening that happens when a community has actually formed around something.

Longines Global Champions Tour London | Royal Hospital Chelsea | August 7 to 9

The Longines Global Champions Tour is the pinnacle of international show jumping, and its London stop sets the competition against one of the city’s most quietly spectacular backdrops: the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea. Olympic-level riders from around the world compete across three days while the venue does what it does best, which is make elite sport feel like a garden party that happens to involve extraordinary athletes and horses.

For visitors, this is London at its most graceful, a summer afternoon that combines world-class competition with the kind of setting that reminds you why the city does tradition better than anywhere else.

Dublin Horse Show | RDS, Dublin | August 5 to 9

The Dublin Horse Show is one of Europe’s oldest and most beloved equestrian traditions, and it remains, five days of international show jumping, Irish breeding excellence, fashion, and hospitality that captures something specific about how Ireland does celebration: warmly, unhurriedly, and with considerable style. The RDS has hosted the show since 1881, and the event draws competitors and visitors from across Europe and beyond. It is the kind of thing that sounds like a local institution until you are there and realize it has been drawing an international crowd for over a century.

Hampton Classic Horse Show | Bridgehampton, New York | August 23 to 30

The Hampton Classic is the closing chapter of the Hamptons summer, and it delivers accordingly. One of the most prestigious horse shows in the United States, the Classic brings together elite equestrian competition, luxury shopping, and the kind of weeklong social scene that the Hamptons has been perfecting for decades. Celebrity attendees, world-class riders, and an atmosphere that manages to feel both high-stakes and deeply relaxed make this one of the summer’s most complete events, the rare occasion where the competition is genuinely worth watching and the surrounding experience is worth the trip on its own.

Why Equestrian Events Are Having a Moment

What these four events share is something that most sporting events cannot claim: they are as much about the destination and the culture as they are about what happens in the ring or on the track. Equestrian culture has always occupied a particular place in the luxury landscape, rooted in tradition, elevated by aesthetics, and grounded in a genuine connection between athlete and animal that makes the competition compelling even to people who have never thought about horse racing in their lives.

This summer, with a historic first American competing at Goodwood, Olympic-level show jumping in the grounds of a London landmark, and the Hamptons social calendar reaching its annual peak, the equestrian world is offering something that rewards attention. The question is not whether these events are worth traveling for. It is which one to go to first.

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