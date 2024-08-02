Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel has unveiled their stunning campaign for their Fall/Winter 2024/25 Pre-Collection starring actress Camila Morrone. Shot by Karim Sadli, the black-and-white images feature an effortlessly sophisticated Morrone set amongst a Parisian backdrop embodying the vintage-inspired glamour and refinement of Chanel’s latest collection. “Being a part of the Chanel family has always been a dream and aspiration of mine. Over the years of working so closely with them for shows and red carpets, we naturally developed a beautiful dialogue and understanding of what version my ‘Chanel essence’ is,” shared Morrone.

Showcasing the intimacy of a Parisian restaurant, each image exudes the elegance, sophistication and mystery of a Hollywood actress from the 1940s, a time period that fascinates Morrone, “I would watch these films in complete awe of the female protagonists, like Rita Hayworth in Gilda. There was such a seduction, class, power in the clothes they wore. They looked like true movie stars, they didn’t show too much skin, and yet, they were as seductive as can be. That’s what the French woman does so well,” says Morrone.

The silhouettes are portrayed as glamorous and ultra-feminine. Cut-outs and transparent pieces like a long black openwork velvet dress, a leather outfit, a silk chiffon top, and a skirt with a bow motif, serve as key collection descriptors. The House’s iconic tweed is reimagined as a vest top with a scoop neckline. House codes like camellias, embroidered bows, jeweled buttons, and bags with long chains and pearls slipped over the shoulder, displayed as standouts against the Belle Époque decor, orchestrating a festive ambiance blending the spirit of Paris alongside the golden age of Hollywood.

A key theme explored for this collection is the contrast between masculine and feminine, a balance Gabrielle Chanel has been known and loved for, and appreciated by Camila as well. “I have always gravitated to classic silhouettes that tapped into subtle femininity. Whether it’s exposing the décolletage, or accentuating the waistline. Within that, I still love the feel of a masculine look, the weight of the material, and the structure to it. I love the contrast between the two.” This attitude is seen throughout the campaign in the shots featuring a long velvet coat with a floral motif elongating a figure in motion, and a skirt and short jacket paired with knee-high boots in supple leather.

“It’s fresh, it’s strong and most importantly, it’s effortless. All of these looks can so easily go from day to night. It’s a versatile collection that can go whichever way you dress it up,” says Morrone.