The BCB Homes Legacy of Luxury Living in Naples

Elevated Living: President Greg Brisson’s vision of Luxury Building, Innovation, and the Naples Lifestyle

In the realm of luxury home construction in Naples, one name stands out above the rest – BCB Homes. Renowned for unparalleled craftsmanship, innovation, and personalized service, BCB Homes has become synonymous with the epitome of luxury living in our vibrant coastal community. At the helm is CEO Joe Smallwood, whose leadership continues to guide the company’s strategic direction. Working closely with Smallwood, President Greg Brisson oversees the day-to-day operations with a continued commitment to excellence.

Having built some of the most prestigious estates in Naples, BCB Homes is celebrated for its ability to transform dreams into reality, crafting residences that redefine luxury living. In this exclusive interview with Haute Living, we are given a unique opportunity to explore the collaborative vision behind BCB Homes, including insights into the company’s core values, sustainability practices, and commitment to exceeding client expectations—a testament to the collective drive of the company founders, President Greg Brisson, and the senior executive team.

Haute Living (HL): What inspired you to specialize in luxury home building in Naples?



Greg Brisson (GB): I’ve been immersed in the luxury home construction industry from a young age. My early exposure to the business, particularly during my high school years while working alongside my father, solidified my interest in architecture, prompting me to pursue it academically. After completing my studies in architecture, I returned to Naples to join my father’s firm. While my career path veered towards construction about 18 years ago, my enthusiasm for creating bespoke luxury homes remained steadfast. I thrive on the challenge of crafting unique residences that not only fulfill but surpass our clients’ visions, setting new benchmarks in home design.

HL: Describe your company’s core values and how they translate into the homes you build.

GB: Our core values of Honesty, Integrity, Communication, Passion, and Innovation are not just words displayed in our lobbies; they are our guiding principles. These values shape our actions and drive our decisions, serving as the foundation for our company and our team. We infuse them into every aspect of our work, whether serving our clients, collaborating with colleagues, or contributing to our community. With these core values at the forefront, we approach each project with purpose and commitment, ensuring excellence in all that we do.

HL: What is your vision for the future of luxury living in Naples?

GB: Naples will always be a destination for luxury living. Our community offers a blend of relaxation and sophistication, with waterfront properties, upscale amenities, pristine beaches, renowned golf courses, and abundant boating opportunities. For clients drawn to this pinnacle of luxury living, personalization is paramount. They seek residences that reflect their individuality and taste. Like the beauty of Naples itself, luxury living is not just a trend – it’s a lifestyle that will perpetually captivate those with discerning tastes.

HL: How does your company approach sustainability in its construction practices?

GB: At BCB Homes, we take pride in crafting heirloom properties that stand as enduring legacies for generations to come – homes that will be passed on to children and grandchildren. Our homes are meticulously built to withstand the tests of time and nature, embodying unmatched quality, longevity, and resilience.

HL: What sets your company apart from other luxury builders in Naples?

GB: The company was started as a luxury homebuilder and has remained true to that vision and mission. With more than 30 years of experience, BCB Homes has never built the same home twice. Another key differentiator is our new Employee Ownership Program launched in 2023. With 38 employee-owners alongside the six founding partners, this program directly contributes to our company’s strength and commitment to quality. It empowers our employees and makes them more invested in the company’s success, which lays a solid foundation for BCB Homes’ future growth. We continue to refine our building methods and innovative practices, and we always aim to set new standards of excellence for our clients and our team.

HL: Can you share a unique project that exemplifies your company’s distinctive approach?

GB: BCB Homes is proud to highlight a landmark project that underscores our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship. Located on a peninsula, this project presented unique challenges, including installing over 60 marine pilings and managing work around tidal changes, emphasizing our adaptability and precision.

This residence (pictured above) stands as a marvel of modern engineering and design, featuring a flat commercial-style roof, extensive drainage systems connected to city lines, and a contemporary aesthetic with large windows and a two-story glass wall for unobstructed views. Building directly over the water, we implemented specialized techniques such as suspended scaffolding and turbidity curtains to protect the bay, showcasing our dedication to sustainability. The home’s design and execution highlight our ability to merge luxury with the natural environment, offering residents the sensation of living on a luxury yacht. This project not only reflects BCB Homes’ excellence in luxury home building but also our innovative approach to overcoming the challenges of constructing in complex environments.

HL: How do you personalize the building experience for each client?

GB: Every house, client, and project is unique. That’s why we tailor each building experience to meet the specific plans and goals of our clients. We assign a dedicated team and ensure consistent communication by involving a project executive from start to finish. We prioritize this relationship, embracing the opportunity to collaborate with our clients to bring their visions to life. If you can dream it, we can build it!

HL: What role does technology play in your construction process and how does it benefit clients?

GB: Technology is critical to every aspect of the homebuilding and renovation process, from the office to the field. One unique aspect of BCB Homes is our Building Science Department, which elevates construction technology to new heights. This dedicated team inspects all of our projects meticulously, ensuring that each home meets BCB Homes’ standards of quality and is healthy, safe, and protected against environmental factors.

HL: How do you stay ahead of the curve in terms of design trends and building materials?

GB: For starters, we work with incredible industry partners. The architects, interior designers, manufacturers, and artisans we collaborate with play a vital role in bringing our projects to life. Together, we strive to create homes that blend contemporary design elements and timeless components, ensuring that every residence is as beautiful as it is comfortable, resulting in homes that stand the test of time with grace and distinction.

HL: What is the most rewarding aspect of building luxury homes for your clients?

GB: At BCB Homes, while we craft fine residences, the most rewarding aspect is the lasting relationships we establish with our clients and their families, which far exceed the tangible process of construction.

HL: What advice would you give to someone considering building a luxury home in Naples?

GB: My recommendation for anyone looking to construct a luxury home in Naples is to assemble the ideal team tailored to their family’s needs. It’s essential to carefully select the architect, interior designer, landscape architect, and especially the builder, to form an excellent team. Designing and building a custom home is a deeply personal journey that requires a substantial investment of time. Hence, having the right team in place is crucial for success.

BCB Homes 3696 Enterprise Ave, Suite 100, Naples, FL 34104 | 239-643-1004