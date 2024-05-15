CRAFTING A REAL ESTATE EMPIRE WITH HEART OF PURPOSE

Meet Emilia Miteva and Blaze Zdravev, one of Naples’ power couples of 2024, seamlessly blending business acumen with heartfelt philanthropy. With their dynamic presence in the Naples real estate scene, they’ve not only crafted a thriving empire but also devoted themselves to uplifting their community. Emilia’s legal expertise and Blaze’s innate charm form the bedrock of their success, making them a formidable duo in both professional circles and charitable endeavors. Together, they exemplify the essence of a modern power couple, balancing ambition with compassion, and leaving an indelible mark on Naples’ landscape.

HOW THEY MET. A world away from their native Macedonia in Eastern Europe, Blaze Zdravev and Emilia Miteva have carved a remarkable niche in the heart of Naples real estate. Their story began not amidst our beautiful coastline but in the halls of a Macedonian high school. Blaze, with an innate talent for connecting with people, knew from the moment he met Emilia that she was his forever person. Though Blaze initially pursued studies in criminal justice, his passion for building relationships steered him towards the world of real estate. Following their move to Naples, this passion ignited a mission – to help others find their own slice of paradise in this sun-drenched haven.

Meanwhile, Emilia, a law graduate in Macedonia, continued her legal education in Naples. She focused her skills on real estate law, perfectly complementing Blaze’s vision. Their individual expertise, combined with a shared love for Naples, became the foundation for a powerhouse business. Blaze Luxury Homes, a name now synonymous with personalized service and unparalleled expertise in the Naples market, was born under the prestige of John R. Wood Properties and Christie’s International Real Estate. Together, this powerhouse-couple leverages their strengths – Blaze’s charisma attracting discerning clients and Emilia’s legal background ensuring smooth transactions – to build a real estate empire that caters to a global clientele.

GIVING HEARTS. Beyond their professional pursuits, philanthropy lies at the heart of Blaze and Emilia’s endeavors. Their commitment to making a positive impact in our community is evident in their active involvement in charitable causes, particularly those aimed at supporting premature babies and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Naples Community Hospital (NCH). Emilia’s personal experience as a mother of premature babies fuels their passion for this cause, driving them to contribute tirelessly to fundraising events and initiatives aimed at providing critical support to families in need. “As both of our daughters were born prematurely, we understand the importance of having a NICU Level 3 in Naples and raising money for the NICU and premature babies. We have been trying our best to contribute to the community and make the most of our time, recently participating in significant donation events aimed at supporting this great cause”. Blaze emphasizes the importance of giving back, stating, “Philanthropy offers an opportunity for education, relief, growth, and success that may not have been available otherwise.”

FAMILY FIRST. Blaze fondly recalls their initial visit, stating, “Fifteen years ago, we visited Naples for a friend’s wedding. Back then, Naples was a quiet place, nothing like what it is today. However, we immediately fell in love with Naples and knew it was a paradise, unlike any other place in the world.” Emilia, reflecting on her childhood dreams, adds, “When I was a child growing up in Macedonia Eastern Europe, I always dreamed of living in a place where sunshine and water were my best friends. The first time I visited Naples, I knew it was the place where I wanted to live and raise my children.”

Despite their demanding careers and active involvement in philanthropy, the couple emphasizes the importance of family. Blaze explains, “We are a busy family, but we prioritize spending time together. Success requires personal sacrifice and often takes us away from our loved ones. However, every moment I spend with my kids recharges my energy and motivates me to keep moving forward. They are my main source of inspiration.” Emilia echoes his sentiments, noting the challenges of balancing work and family life. “It can be challenging to juggle a busy work schedule and a busy personal life. We have three children, two of whom are under the age of three. Every day, our children teach us to be happy and never give up. We cherish the days we spend with our family.”

A LOVE NOTE TO OTHERS. For Blaze and Emilia, a successful partnership is built on mutual respect and understanding. When asked for advice on achieving both personal and professional fulfillment as a couple, they shared valuable insights. Blaze emphasizes the importance of commitment and support, advising, “Set relationship goals and plan for your future together to show long-term commitment. Avoid judging, criticizing, or blaming each other; we’re all human.” Emilia echoes, “Listening is key. Be adaptable, allowing your relationship to grow as you both do.”