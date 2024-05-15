A Silver Jubilee: Naples Winter Wine Festival Celebrates 25 Years of Transforming Lives

Naples, FL (May 14, 2024) – In the heart of Naples, a celebration is brewing, marking a quarter-century of generosity, compassion, and remarkable impact. The Naples Winter Wine Festival (NWWF), an annual testament to philanthropy, will dazzle attendees once again on January 24-26, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón.

This milestone year promises a journey through time, honoring the festival’s rich history while igniting hope for the future. Guided by a seasoned team of NCEF Trustees, veterans of past festivals and champions of change, the 25th edition of NWWF aims to raise the bar higher than ever before. The esteemed team of Trustees includes Nena and Bill Beynon, Debbi and Bill Cary, Denise and Brian Cobb, Shirlene Elkins, Valerie Boyd and Jeff Gargiulo, Libby and Rick Germain, Julia and Rob Heidt, Jr., Barbie and Paul Hills, Simone and Scott Lutgert, and Shelly and Ralph Stayer.

Reflecting on the festival’s humble beginnings, Jeff Gargiulo, Team 25 Leader, reminisces, “When we organized the first Naples Winter Wine Festival 25 years ago, no one imagined it would grow and thrive into the tremendous annual event that it is today.” From a modest $2 million raised in its inaugural year to a staggering $302 million over two and a half decades, NWWF has become a beacon of hope for Collier County’s children.

Rick Germain, Team 25 Leader, shares the excitement, “As we commemorate our silver anniversary, we will encourage everyone under the tent to bid high and bid often during our live auction as every dollar raised benefits children in Collier County.” Indeed, the festival’s impact extends far beyond the confines of its glamorous setting, touching the lives of countless children through vital programs and initiatives.

As the festival prepares to write the next chapter of its illustrious journey, the Naples community stands ready, eager to embrace the spirit of giving and solidarity. With each cork popped and bid placed, NWWF not only commemorates its past but also paves the way for a brighter, more inclusive future for generations to come.

For those eager to join this noble cause, ticket packages for the 2025 Naples Winter Wine Festival are available. The Double Magnum package for a couple starts at $17,500, while the Jeroboam Package for two couples is priced at $40,000. Visit napleswinefestival.com/about-the-festival for more information.

About Naples Winter Wine Festival

The Naples Winter Wine Festival (NWWF) stands as a beacon of philanthropy, bringing together the world’s finest wines, culinary delights, and generous hearts for a noble cause. Since its inception in 2001, NWWF has raised nearly $302 million, channeling hope and resources to underprivileged children in Collier County. Through unforgettable experiences and unwavering dedication, NWWF continues to redefine the essence of giving and compassion.

About Naples Children & Education Foundation

The Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF) is the driving force behind the Naples Winter Wine Festival, committed to transforming the lives of at-risk and underprivileged children. Through strategic grants and collaborative initiatives, NCEF has impacted the lives of over 300,000 children, nurturing their potential and empowering them to thrive. With a steadfast belief in the power of education, health, and emotional well-being, NCEF continues to shape a brighter tomorrow for Collier County’s youth.