V Shred’s World-Class Training Programs Help You Get Healthy

Disclaimer: Emily’s story and results are unique. Results with the V Shred program vary. For typical results, please see the testimonial support page.

Before she turned 40, Emily wanted to get back to the body she had in high school. Here’s how she did it.

Have you ever looked back at old photos of yourself in high school and thought “I was so slim” or “I’ll never be able to get in that good of shape again”? You’re not alone if you have, and this was something Emily found herself thinking often before she turned 40.

As a busy mom of two working 9-hour shifts, staying physically active was put on the back burner – she simply felt there was not enough time to incorporate it into her life and struggled to find the time to do so. At 127 lbs, most people would not believe she was nearing the gap between healthy and overweight, but her frame was deceiving.

“I’m 5’2, so [almost] 130 lbs on me is… kinda heavy. I haven’t been under 120 lbs since before I was in high school,” she shares

Emily faced an obstacle: staying committed to losing weight without veering off course from her hectic home and work life. She attempted to shed a few pounds with the help of an accountability buddy but only managed to lose 3 lbs in 3 months. It was progress, but she sought a more effective option.

“I wasn’t super-committed to it,” she admits. Investing in a gym membership wasn’t the right route for her fitness journey; what she needed was an easy-to-follow program that enabled her to work out from home to accommodate her lifestyle.

In a serendipitous moment, she came across a V Shred advertisement for the Fat Loss Extreme program and thus began her embarkment towards a healthier life. She would soon learn that V Shred is one of the fastest-growing fitness brands online, and since serving its first client in 2016, it has helped over 5 million people to date and counting.

V Shred’s mission is simple: to make health and fitness more accessible to people like Emily. Their at-home workout programs for men and women are the perfect alternative to paying for an expensive gym membership, and if you require a more personalized experience, premium 1-1 coaching is available.

What better way to get in shape than from the convenience of your own home?

For Emily, it blended perfectly with her situation and needs. Maintaining health is essential for overall well-being, but when we pass our twenties, it becomes more challenging. Studies show that as we age, we gain 1 to 2 pounds per year, which sounds small but, over time, can lead to significant weight gain. And if you have a BMI of 30 or higher, it’s considered overweight.

Emily was nearing this point, but her “Big Why” went well beyond gaining back her high school figure. “I want to be healthy enough to live a long, healthy life,” she emphasizes, not to mention, “It’s expensive to be sick!”

So she began V Shred’s Fat Loss Extreme program, which promised sustainable and healthy weight loss, and before she knew it, she lost 11 lbs.

“I would pay for my friends to do this!” she exclaims.

With the help of the V Shred Fat Loss Extreme program for women, a 90-day journey perfect for beginners and people who have tried other fitness programs in the past, Emily started to see results.

The program includes both a diet and a training plan, and users of the program can go through multiple “rounds” to meet their fitness goals. Calories and macros are laid out so users know exactly what they need to eat, limiting any confusion, and the training plan includes a mix of gym-based exercises and home workouts so people can pick what works best with their schedule. To further sweeten the pot, the program offers an app designed to track the User’s plan and keep them accountable.

In addition to this support, Emily chose to work with a V Shred Certified Coach, which she “really enjoyed the most!”. With the proper help and accountability provided by her coach, this time around, she stayed the course of her fitness and health journey.

Soon, she dropped 2 dress sizes by following her V Shred program and went from a Size 8 to a Size 4. Despite her weight loss target of 120lbs, she ended up losing 11lbs – dropping from 127 lbs to 116 lbs – a drastically visible difference for her body type:

Not only did she lose more weight than she had ever been able to do previously, she went below her target weight goals, exceeding her expectations. “That was kind of a big deal for me. I lost several inches in several areas,” she says.

Compared to other diet workout programs she attempted in the past, V Shred’s Fat Loss Extreme program was incredibly easy to stick with. Short yet effective videos and concise content create the ideal workout regime, especially for people who can only allot a specific amount of time a day. Other programs “take so much time out of the day,” she explains. And for a busy mom of two who works full time, time is of the essence.

Another bonus? The Fat Loss Extreme program catered to Emily’s dietary requirements as a strict vegan – something she struggled to find with other diet plans.

“It was tailored to my diet… it’s hard to find programs that don’t encourage you to eat chicken and beef,” she divulges. Despite her busy lifestyle, the program has remained a constant and even allows her time to participate in her favorite hobbies, including gardening, hiking, and portrait painting.

Emily’s experience with the V Shred Fat Loss Extreme program was incredible, to say the least. It finally helped her break through her frustrating plateau and achieve her weight loss goals all without a gym membership!

If you’re on the fence about starting a V Shred program to aid your weight loss goals, check out what Emily says about it:

“I would pay for it! And if they were a friend of mine, I’d say, ‘I’ll lend you the money’!” she laughs.

Written in partnership with Shannon Sparks