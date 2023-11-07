Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rao’s Restaurant Group

Rao’s Restaurant Group, renowned for its authentic Southern Neapolitan Italian cooking and warm family atmosphere, has officially made its debut in Miami, Florida. And if you’re tapped into the Miami dining scene, chances are you’ve heard the highly-anticipated whispers about the opening almost all Fall. Nestled within the St. Moritz Tower, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, this iconic eatery with roots tracing back 127 years to Harlem, New York, is set to further raise the bar for Miami’s burgeoning culinary scene.

As one of the oldest family-owned and operated restaurants in the United States, Rao’s Restaurant Group remains dedicated to preserving its original family recipes and the cherished legacy of its establishment. Co-owners Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Ron Straci have crafted a menu that seamlessly blends generations of authenticity and love with a commitment to freshness and flavor in a setting that is teeming with Italian opulence.

“Rao’s is a legendary experience, where every night feels like a Sunday dinner, and we are excited that our iconic Harlem eatery and years of tradition can now be celebrated in Miami,” said Ron Straci, co-owner of Rao’s. “Our legacy continues to grow as we bring our passion for food and signature vibe to this new location. It feels like a natural next step for our family, and a place for the people of Miami to call home,” added Frank Pellegrino Jr., the co-owner of Rao’s.

Alex Tisch, the president & CEO of Loews Hotels & Co., expressed his excitement about this collaboration, stating, “When it came time to think about our new South Beach restaurant location, we had to look no further than to Rao’s and our dear friends, Ron Straci, Frank Pellegrino Jr., Chef Dino Gatto, and the rest of the team, all of whom we have known for years. Similarly, like Loews, the Rao’s team knows what it takes to give customers a memorable authentic experience, one that will make Rao’s Miami Beach a remarkable addition to the Miami culinary scene.”

Rao’s Miami will offer dinner service seven days a week, featuring an array of traditional Rao’s classics, including the legendary Rao’s Traditional Meatballs and Uncle Vincent’s Lemon Chicken. Additionally, the menu will introduce contemporary dishes crafted exclusively for the Miami location, while also receiving the bespoke service for which Rao’s is known — and incredibly adored for.