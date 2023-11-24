Valentino is the latest luxury fashion Maison to open a new flagship store on Manhattan’s iconic Madison Avenue. In good company, the Upper East Side neighborhood has seen a recent boom and resurgence when it comes to retail store openings for luxury brands like Hermès, Van Cleef & Arpels, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry. With each shop tailored to its brand’s aesthetic, Valentino is following suit with a reinterpretation of the building’s structure to align with Valentino’s chic and elevated style.

Photo Credit: Tommaso Sacconi

Set over three floors, each floor is showcased as its own distinctive visual narrative based on chromatic compositions and carefully curated materials palettes, with a special emphasis on the brand’s iconic use of red. Guests are greeted through a pair of grand double doors with sculptural, marble handles by ceramicist Massimiliano Pipolo. Inside, the building’s monumental nature is revealed with high ceilings, exposed steel columns, and a rough concrete finish over the perimeter punctuated by illuminated shelves for Valentino Garavani Accessories.

Photo Credit: Tommaso Sacconi

The space is divided into different functions through bespoke elements that include a green onyx display placed at the center, and different materials and textures such as marble carpets and concrete floors, outlining the areas.

Photo Credit: Tommaso Sacconi

The back of the store features several interpretations of the iconic Rosso Valentino. On the right is the footwear area, while the left is dedicated to the brand’s ready-to-wear collections. Once inside, an immersive, box-like effect is reinforced by the red velvet walls and bespoke seating. Guests are invited to take a monumental staircase upstairs with an asymmetric composition of red, white, and black marble. On the second floor, Valentino’s women’s ready-to-wear collection displays are defined by a giant red lacquered wardrobe and matching seating. Here, customers can also experience the brand’s unique client journey inspired by Italian hospitality, with two VIP areas, each featuring a sitting room and separated dressing areas designed to enhance the feeling of intimacy and exclusivity within a carefully curated setting.

Photo Credit: Tommaso Sacconi

The basement is home to Valentino’s menswear and is defined by a distinctive chromatic and stark concrete with black parquet and brightly illuminated shelves. An iconic 1970s DeSede Snake sofa adds an intimate dimension to the space, while Mario Bellini’s 1970s Camaleonda sofas and pouffes from the same era appear throughout the boutique.

The Valentino flagship store is now open at 654 Madison Avenue.