Michael Chow
Cover Story
The World Is Michael “M” Chow’s Stage: But What Is An Act, And What Is The Truth?
JOSH HART
Cover Story
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
D'Angelo Russell
Cover Story
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Cover Story
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise
Cover Story
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond

Louis XIII Debuts A Luxe Pop-Up At The Wynn Las Vegas Just In Time For F1

City Guide, News

Louis XIIIPhoto Credit: Louis XIII Cognac
Paying homage to the house’s commitment to craftsmanship and time, LOUIS XIII Cognac has debuted a limited-edition pop-up experience at The Wynn Las Vegas that runs through November 28th, allowing visitors and locals alike to enter the world of LOUIS XIII… just in time for F1.

Louis XIIIPhoto Credit: Louis XIII Cognac

This pop-up features a superb range of offerings including The LOUIS XIII Classic Decanter, TheMagnum Decanter, THE DROP Collection, RARE CASK 42.1, and a range of accessories including LOUIS XIII glasses, spears, and more. This limited edition boutique also offers personal contact with LOUIS XIII’s Ambassadors, giving clients access to limited edition products, customization options, and premium delivery services.

Louis XIIIPhoto Credit: Louis XIII Cognac

In collaboration with artist Lindsay Dawn, the boutique also displays one-of-a-kind LOUIS XIII decanters, intricately adorned to capture the vibrancy of Las Vegas. The boutique also offers private appointments daily from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Louis XIIIPhoto Credit: Louis XIII Cognac

Throughout the month of November, the brand will host additional surprise moments for clients of the house, as well as premiere two tasting lounges within Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas & Cathédrale during Wynn’s Ultimate Race Week.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Scene
November 14, 2023
Haute Living Hosts Haute Leaders Dinner At Lira Beirut Miami 
By Darby Kordonowy
City Guide
November 13, 2023
Haute Living Celebrates Michael Chow with The Macallan
By Darby Kordonowy
Drive with Swizz Beatz
Celebrities
November 13, 2023
Swizz Beatz To Host A Day Of Philanthropy At The Petersen Museum In Celebration Of New Hulu Series
By Laura Schreffler
LA Dance Project
Haute Scene
November 13, 2023
Misty Copeland Is Honored At The Luxe 2023 LA Dance Project Gala
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami