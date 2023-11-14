Photo Credit: Louis XIII Cognac

Paying homage to the house’s commitment to craftsmanship and time, LOUIS XIII Cognac has debuted a limited-edition pop-up experience at The Wynn Las Vegas that runs through November 28th, allowing visitors and locals alike to enter the world of LOUIS XIII… just in time for F1.

This pop-up features a superb range of offerings including The LOUIS XIII Classic Decanter, TheMagnum Decanter, THE DROP Collection, RARE CASK 42.1, and a range of accessories including LOUIS XIII glasses, spears, and more. This limited edition boutique also offers personal contact with LOUIS XIII’s Ambassadors, giving clients access to limited edition products, customization options, and premium delivery services.

In collaboration with artist Lindsay Dawn, the boutique also displays one-of-a-kind LOUIS XIII decanters, intricately adorned to capture the vibrancy of Las Vegas. The boutique also offers private appointments daily from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Throughout the month of November, the brand will host additional surprise moments for clients of the house, as well as premiere two tasting lounges within Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas & Cathédrale during Wynn’s Ultimate Race Week.