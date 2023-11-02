La Fête Wine Company Introduces New Red Wine: La Fête Du Rouge

Courtesy of: La Fête Wine Company

Donae Burston, the visionary Founder & CEO behind La Fête Wine Company, has unveiled the latest addition to the brand’s repertoire – La Fête du Rouge. This Provence red wine, complementing their renowned La Fête du Rosé and La Fête du Blanc, completes a trilogy designed to captivate wine enthusiasts of all kinds. Burston’s unwavering commitment to showcasing the finest wines from St. Tropez, nestled in the heart of the iconic Côtes de Provence region, brings the essence of the South of France to wine glasses across the globe.

“We firmly believe that the Côtes de Provence region is a special place where great wines are made, and we are extremely excited to bring La Fête du Rouge to the world,” expressed Burston. “As more wine enthusiasts seek approachable red wines suitable for year-round enjoyment, La Fête du Rouge was a natural progression for our company.”

The 2021 La Fête du Rouge blend (13.0% ABV, 750ml) is an exquisite composition of 86% Syrah, 12% Grenache, and 2% Mourvèdre, aged exclusively in stainless steel and concrete tanks. This ruby-red gem offers an expressive bouquet with hints of wild strawberry, cherry, and Mediterranean herbs. On the palate, it enchants with its supple texture, silky tannins, and a delightful finish that unveils notes of black pepper, red fruits, and a touch of eucalyptus. Just like its rosé and white counterparts, La Fête du Rouge is crafted for versatility and approachability.

Burston’s journey began with the flagship creation, La Fête du Rosé, which made its debut in 2019, earning accolades for its exceptional rosé wines. The La Fête Wine Company continued to explore the region’s vinicultural potential, introducing La Fête du Blanc in 2021 and now, La Fête du Rouge. Burston and his team are confident that there is a strong affinity for both the wines and the captivating St. Tropez lifestyle.

“While 80-90% of wines from Provence are rosé, we recognized that the region’s terroir and climate have the potential to produce a variety of outstanding wines,” Burston emphasized. “We are thrilled to be one of the few Provence producers offering three distinct expressions from this iconic region, each suitable for any occasion. Whether you’re savoring our Rosé, Blanc, or Rouge, La Fête is a celebration, and everyone is invited!”

Courtesy of: La Fête Wine Company

All wines from the La Fête Wine Company are crafted in partnership with the esteemed winemakers of Château Saint-Maur, one of the 18 Cru Classé estates in Provence.

La Fête du Rouge, priced at $34.99, is now available in select wine shops and restaurants across the US, as well as online for nationwide delivery through Reserve Bar. The 2021 vintage of La Fête du Rouge comprises 1,500 cases. For more details, please visit www.LaFeteWine.com.