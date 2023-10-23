This month, Tiffany & Co. revealed the captivating Fall installment of Blue Book 2023: “Out of the Blue.” Building upon the legacy of Nathalie Verdeille’s inaugural Blue Book collection, Tiffany & Co.’s Chief Artistic Officer of Jewelry and High Jewelry pays homage to the marine-inspired masterpieces of Jean Schlumberger while delving into his fantastical interpretation of the sea. This extraordinary collection expands upon five existing themes—Shell, Coral, Pisces, Star Urchin, and Starfish—and introduces a mesmerizing new theme: Sea Anemone. Each masterpiece within the collection embodies Schlumberger’s enigmatic sea symbols, rejuvenating them with contemporary geometric and stylized aesthetics.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Verdeille described the collection as “a dance between mimesis and stylization, representation and figuration, realism and abstraction of nature.” These ocean-inspired creations serve as a tribute to Jean Schlumberger’s profound creative repertoire, breathing new life into his visionary work from half a century ago.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The Sea Anemone theme, often referred to as the “flower of the sea,” showcases the creature’s intricate forms and remarkable versatility. This exciting addition to the Blue Book 2023: “Out of the Blue” collection boasts innovative design mechanisms, including a bracelet adorned with diamonds, blue cuprian elbaite tourmalines, and turquoise that set the gemstones en tremblant, imbuing them with a sense of graceful movement. Other remarkable pieces feature an inverted setting that positions diamonds with their culets facing outward, creating a captivating spiky texture that accentuates the Sea Anemone theme.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Among the standout creations in this fall launch are a Shell necklace adorned with diamonds and a breathtaking blue cuprian elbaite tourmaline weighing over 10 carats, a Pisces necklace featuring an unenhanced orange sapphire of more than 23 carats, a Coral necklace adorned with unenhanced purple sapphires totaling over 37 carats and diamonds, and a Starfish pendant showcasing diamonds and an unenhanced green cuprian elbaite tourmaline weighing over 22 carats.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The fall iteration of the Blue Book 2023: “Out of the Blue” collection makes its exclusive debut at a high jewelry celebration this autumn, inviting admirers of artistry and luxury to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Tiffany & Co.’s masterful creations.