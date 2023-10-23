JOSH HART
Cover Story
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
D'Angelo Russell
Cover Story
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Cover Story
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise
Cover Story
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond
Udonis Haslem
Cover Story
The Miami Heat’s ‘Gatekeeper’ Udonis Haslem On The Legacy He’s Leaving Behind After Retiring From The NBA

Tiffany & Co.’s Fall Expression Of Blue Book 2023: “Out of the Blue” Features Insane High Jewelry Pieces

Fashion, Jewelry, News

This month, Tiffany & Co. revealed the captivating Fall installment of Blue Book 2023: “Out of the Blue.” Building upon the legacy of Nathalie Verdeille’s inaugural Blue Book collection, Tiffany & Co.’s Chief Artistic Officer of Jewelry and High Jewelry pays homage to the marine-inspired masterpieces of Jean Schlumberger while delving into his fantastical interpretation of the sea. This extraordinary collection expands upon five existing themes—Shell, Coral, Pisces, Star Urchin, and Starfish—and introduces a mesmerizing new theme: Sea Anemone. Each masterpiece within the collection embodies Schlumberger’s enigmatic sea symbols, rejuvenating them with contemporary geometric and stylized aesthetics.

Tiffany & Co.'s Fall Expression Of Blue Book 2023: "Out of the Blue" Features Insane High Jewelry PiecesPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Verdeille described the collection as “a dance between mimesis and stylization, representation and figuration, realism and abstraction of nature.” These ocean-inspired creations serve as a tribute to Jean Schlumberger’s profound creative repertoire, breathing new life into his visionary work from half a century ago.

Tiffany & Co.'s Fall Expression Of Blue Book 2023: "Out of the Blue" Features Insane High Jewelry PiecesPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The Sea Anemone theme, often referred to as the “flower of the sea,” showcases the creature’s intricate forms and remarkable versatility. This exciting addition to the Blue Book 2023: “Out of the Blue” collection boasts innovative design mechanisms, including a bracelet adorned with diamonds, blue cuprian elbaite tourmalines, and turquoise that set the gemstones en tremblant, imbuing them with a sense of graceful movement. Other remarkable pieces feature an inverted setting that positions diamonds with their culets facing outward, creating a captivating spiky texture that accentuates the Sea Anemone theme.

Tiffany & Co.'s Fall Expression Of Blue Book 2023: "Out of the Blue" Features Insane High Jewelry PiecesPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Among the standout creations in this fall launch are a Shell necklace adorned with diamonds and a breathtaking blue cuprian elbaite tourmaline weighing over 10 carats, a Pisces necklace featuring an unenhanced orange sapphire of more than 23 carats, a Coral necklace adorned with unenhanced purple sapphires totaling over 37 carats and diamonds, and a Starfish pendant showcasing diamonds and an unenhanced green cuprian elbaite tourmaline weighing over 22 carats.

Tiffany & Co.'s Fall Expression Of Blue Book 2023: "Out of the Blue" Features Insane High Jewelry PiecesPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The fall iteration of the Blue Book 2023: “Out of the Blue” collection makes its exclusive debut at a high jewelry celebration this autumn, inviting admirers of artistry and luxury to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Tiffany & Co.’s masterful creations.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Fashion
October 27, 2023
Swiss Sportswear Brand, On, Takes Miami Unveiling Its Fifth U.S. Store in Style
By Cory Arnowitz
Roman Grandeur: Bulgari Opens Its Latest Boutique At Topanga Westfield
Fashion
October 27, 2023
Roman Grandeur: Bulgari Opens Its Latest Boutique At Topanga Westfield
By Shelby Comroe
White Glove Service: Inside Major Food Group's New Private Membership Club In Manhattan
City Guide
October 27, 2023
White Glove Service: Major Food Group’s Extravagant New Private Membership Club In Manhattan To Open Soon
By Adrienne Faurote
No One Throws Halloween Party Quite Like Casamigos — Rande Gerber Gives An Inside Look Before This Year's Bash
Celebrities
October 26, 2023
No One Throws A Halloween Party Quite Like Casamigos — Rande Gerber Gives An Inside Look Before This Year’s Bash
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami