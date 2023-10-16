Photo Credit: anek.soowannaphoom/Shutterstock.com

Seoul, South Korea is one of the most exciting cities in the world right now. It’s a blend of high tech, cutting edge beauty, charm, and elegance, where residents set a high standard for themselves in presentation. So what should you do and where should you go in this dichotomous capital city, where modern skyscrapers and pop culture collide with Buddhist temples, palaces, and street markets? Read on, luxury travelers!

STAY

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Seoul

The Four Seasons Seoul is located in the city’s historical center, Gwanghwamun, across the river from newer developments and shopping centers. And like the city itself, this property fuses a perfect blend of old and new, which is likely why it’s been named among the best in Asia. Its vibe is a modern reflection of Korean tradition, with light-filled spaces and every modern convenience at hand, through the lens of some of the world’s most reputable interior designers, including André Fu/AFSO, responsible for Chinese and Japanese restaurants, and AvroKO, which handled the Italian and market restaurants, as well as the hotel’s bar.

Guests are spoiled here in rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide every modern amenity you can think of. Charging ports? Of course. Highlighters and staples? Bath salts? Special pillows? It’s all here — plus views of some truly majestic sunsets that fall over Gyeongbokgung Palace.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Seoul

There’s also a fabulous spa the carries cutting edge product lines inclusive of Biologique Recherche, Sodashi, EATH Library, and Nail Art, a barbershop, nail salon, and an authentic Korean sauna — where both natives and tourists go to socialize, reset, or relax.

The restaurant situation here is incredible. It singlehandedly has one of the best brunch buffets I’ve ever seen at The Market Kitchen, with global culinary presentations from Korea (expect bibimbap, kimchi, and more), India, America, Japan, and more; Italian eatery Boccalino; the Cantonese; Yu Yuan; lounge and cocktail spot Maru; late night contemporary Korean spot OUL; and Akira Back, a Japanese restaurant with a Korean essence. Americans will be incredibly familiar with Akira Back, the chef behind renowned sushi spot Yellowtail, which operates in Las Vegas and, formerly, Los Angeles. The André Fu-designed space features a sushi counter, 106 seats, and six private dining rooms where guests can nosh on a variety of sushi, plus standout items like a tuna pizza and AB hanwoo tacos.

EAT

Photo Credit: Laura Schreffler

Seoul is world-renowned for its cuisine, and there are a plethora of spots to choose from. One of the most elegant is Gucci Osteria by 3 Michelin star holder Massimo Bottura. Like Bottura’s other worldwide eateries of this ilk, the carefully crafted interiors at Gucci Osteria Seoul take inspiration from the original Florence outpost, with references to the Italian Renaissance and the eclectic mix of aesthetics embraced by Gucci, with a tasting menu that embraces the best of both Italy and South Korea. Other restaurants that are musts include STAY by Yannick Alleno at the endlessly posh Signiel Seoul; seasonally nuanced fare from Sung Anh, who moved his 3 Michelin starred Mosu from San Francisco to Seoul; contemporary Korean Mingles from chef Kang Min-goo; and fantastic sushi at Kojima from chef Park Kyung-jae.

DRINK

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Seoul

Charles H at the Four Seasons Seoul has been named among the best bars in South Korea for a reason. It’s a sexy spot, with an adventurous spirit, and innovative cocktails to boot. This secret speakeasy celebrates the ethos of renowned bon vivant Charles H Baker, who wrote the classic cocktail book The Gentleman’s Companion. It’s filled with travel-themed trinkets, with cocktails inspired by his travels as well. Try the Mojito Colada, a nod to Cuba, made with Plantation Pineapple rum, coconut milk, fresh mint, and Angostura bitters, or the British Mr. Blackberry, made with Stolichnaya vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, espresso, and caramelized blackberry.

Other bars to try include the theatrical speakeasy Alice Cheongdam, the tea tribute Bar Tea Scent, Le Chamber, which gives The Great Gatsby speakeasy vibes, and Bar 81 at Signiel Seoul, which has the most champagnes of any spot in South Korea.

PLAY

Photo Credit: Laura Schreffler

Everything you could possibly imagine is at your disposal in Seoul. There are a variety of locations that you should explore to get a sense of the city, from the old to the new, inclusive of the old such as Changdokgung Palace, a Unesco World Heritage Site that served as the primary royal residence for over 200 years; Gwangjang Market, one of the oldest and most traditional markets in Seoul; the traditional teahouse Suyeonsanbang; and Bukchon Hanok Village, a residential village of restored Korean homes. For the new, head to Sky Tower Seoul, located in the world’s fifth tallest building, the Lotte World Tower; Dongdaemun for shopping; the Leeum Samsung Museum of Art; and the arty neighborhood of Insa-dong.

Speaking of art, don’t miss two major art moments in Seoul throughout the year: the Frieze art festival and KIAF SEOUL, South Korea’s first international art fair. After opening in 2022, and with the rapid growth of Seoul as a global art city, KIAF has become a vibrant art hub in the global art market, with gallerists displaying modern art from all over the world.

BEAUTY

Photo Credit: Sulwhasoo

I saved the best for last: K Beauty. Everyone worldwide knows by now that the most cutting edge beauty trends are coming out of South Korea, and, predominantly, Seoul itself. Spend some dedicated time getting a glow at Sulwhasoo spa, the brand’s flagship in Dosan, and track down products from the following brands to bring back to the States for a glow that will make you the envy of your friends. Try: Missha, Neogen, Zeroid, and Glow Recipe, among others..