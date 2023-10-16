Marc Anthony
Off-White™ & Mattel Launch Iconic Collaboration With Monster High, One of Virgil Abloh’s Final Collections

Off-White™ and Mattel have officially joined forces for a high fashion capsule collection with Monster High that started from the genius vision of the late Virgil Abloh. The dynamic, unprecedented partnership features four original Monster High dolls adorned in Off-White™ runway ensembles. In this unique collaboration, Off-White™’s fearless disruption of fashion norms converges with Monster High’s celebration of individuality and acceptance of differences. Together, the brands are challenging conventions and fostering a shared spirit of non-conformity that invites consumers to boldly express themselves and embrace their distinct identities. 

“The genesis of this collaboration was a meeting in late 2020, where the fusion of Virgil Abloh’s creative vision and Monster High’s distinctive character sparked a groundbreaking partnership,” says Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President and Head of Doll Design, Mattel. “The  Off-White™ c/o Monster High collaboration signifies the celebration of creativity, non-conformity, and the boundless possibilities that arise when fashion, art, and toy culture converge.” 

Virgil Abloh’s deep connection to this collaboration was evident, as it was one of the last projects he actively pursued, underscoring its special significance. Abloh’s inspiration originated from his long-standing desire to explore the world of toys, driven by his close relationship with his children. Despite his prolific career in collaborations, his projects with Mattel marked his first foray into toys, highlighting his innovative spirit. Abloh was intrigued by Monster High’s unique appeal, characterized by its fresh take on street-inspired style and strong embrace of individuality. 

Abloh aimed to reimagine Off-White™’s iconic looks with the unique design language of Monster High, adding creative depth to the partnership. These four original Monster High dolls, dressed in Off-White™ runway ensembles, serve as a living testament to the brand’s identity and its unique spin on “Monsterfication.” The limited-edition Off-White™ c/o Monster High collaboration includes four dolls with their own unique personalities and a musical punk twist: Electra Melody, Harmonie Ghoul, Raven Rhapsody, and Symphanee Midnight.

